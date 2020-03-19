OKOLONA • The Okolona City Council met at City Hall on Tuesday, March 10.
Among the business discussed, the board heard from a representative of Watkins, Ward and Stafford, who presented them with the findings of the firm’s audit on the electric department.
She said that the findings came back as clean as could be, and it was a good report.
Mayor Sherman Carouthers and the board were happy with the findings, and thanked Watkins, Ward and Stafford for performing the audit.
Council members also:
– Adopted the agenda of the meeting with the addition of two new topics.
– Opened the floor for citizen comments. One citizen asked that the board consider their dog house ordinances, and perhaps altering them to make the houses approved more suitable for the animals.
– Another citizen took the time to address the council members on leadership, as she said. She said that they were elected by the citizens to serve the same citizens’ best interests, but that they did not feel that the had been doing that. She said that they sought to create divisiveness instead of unity. She closed with a warning that they had a year to turn their act around or the would be voted out of office.
– Reviewed and approved the financial reports for the city.
– Reviewed and approved the financial reports for the electric department.
– Approved the docket of claims for the city.
– Approved the docket of claims for the electric department.
– Reviewed department head reports.
– Approved resolution to Mississippi Legislature for local private to approve broadband authority for Okolona Electric.
– Made a motion to approve Cook Coggins Engineers agreement for professional service for the LWCF Grant, but the motion died by lack of a second.
– Approved Cook Coggins recommendation of lowest bid of $246,250 for a sewer project to be completed with grant money.
– Discussed and approved the audit of the electric department.
– Discussed and approved asbestos testing submitted by Environmental Evaluation and Control for properties that the city is looking to demolish.
– Approved to have property located at 429 S. Gatlin Street appraised and authorized to run bids for the sale of the house and lot.
– Approved to advertise for sealed bids for the sale of surplus vehicle vin number 2G1WF55K089358538, GM Impala, to the highest bidder, at the next regularly scheduled board meeting.
– Approved to declare 2009 Dodge Charger, vin number 2B3KA43T89H571233 as surplus and authorized advertising for the sale by accepting sealed bids and awarding to the highest bidder, at the next regularly scheduled board meeting.
– Approved removing the 2019 Dodge Charger as an unmarked vehicle and approved declaring the 2020 Dodge Durango as an unmarked vehicle.
– Approved travel for Jacqueline Fields to TVA Joint Utility Accountants meting in Tupelo on Apr. 25-27.
– Approved travel for Fire Chief Terry Tucker to the 2020 Congressional Fire Service Institute in Washington, D.C. on Apr. 29-30. Travel days will include April 28 and May 1. The Mississippi Fire Fighters Association and Fire Chiefs’ Association will pay for flights and hotel room.
– Approved travel for city officials to attend Mississippi Municipal Service Company Workshop on April 16 in Starkville.
– Approved travel for city officials to 2020 Annual MAPDD Conference on April 28-May 1 in Biloxi.
– Ratified Travel for Mayor Carouthers to FEMA ICS 402 class in Oxford on Feb. 27.
– Approved travel for clerks to BBI Training Workshop on April 13-17 in Flowood.
– Approved Principal Tacker’s request to use the Faulkner Bowens Field on May 22 for graduation and spread the letter on the minutes.
– Approved resolution for adopting the District 4 Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
– Approved 2019-2020 North Mississippi Narcotics Agreement.
– Approved travel for Mayor Carouthers to North Mississippi Mayors Association meeting on May 7-8 in Oxford.
– There were no personnel matters to be discussed.
– Moved to adjourn until the next regularly scheduled meeting.