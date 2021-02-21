OKOLONA – The Okolona City Council approved naming the former National Guard armory to the Nellie Minor Adams Community Center.
This is in honor of the late Nellie Minor Adams, who was the first African-American female to hold an administrative position in the Okolona school system.
The armory was relinquished to the City of Okolona in 2020, when the state removed several armories from their roster.
Adams dies in September of 2020.
Aldermen also:
– Approved the agenda with additions and one subtraction.
– Held a moment of silence and spread a proclamation on the minutes for Mr. James Neal, a part-time police officer with the City.
– Recognized Justin Sullivan and presented him with a certificate of retirement from the City of Okolona Electric Department.
– Opened the floor for citizen comments, of which there were none.
– Approved financial reports for the City.
– Approved financial reports for the Electric Department.
– Approved the claims for the City.
– Approved the claims for the Electric Department.
– Approved the minutes for Dec. 8 and Jan. 12 with minor grammatical corrections.
– Approved Cook Coggins Engineering to develop a plan for drainage repairs on Washington Street at the estimated cost of $7,800, which includes surveying and other necessary steps.
– Approved rescinding the drug testing policy that was voted on previously, as it is in violation of the law, there will be a new policy developed after a meeting to discuss it.
– Discussed the City Facebook page. Alderman Kelvin Stanfield said that it should only be used for City content, and not personal. Everyone agreed. He said that if those rules can not be followed, then it should be deleted. He said that it is the board that approves everything, not just one person.
– Approved naming Oliver Watson III as general election commissioner.
– The mayor's two picks were Zoitha Triplet Elliot and Teresa Blanchard.
– Approved demolition services with DRT to remove debris from seven houses that were demolished in the City at the rate of $900 per house. The houses that were not owned by the City will have the $900 assessed as a lean on the property taxes.
– Tabled discussion on fixing the electric department truck.
– Approved reopening the Electric Department to the general public.
– Approved placing no parking signs on one side of streets that are deemed to need them in an effort to cut down on people parking on the side of the street and blocking traffic.
– Approved banning any non-city employees from being behind the desks at any city-owned building.
– Approved the consent agenda items.
– Entered into executive session.
– No action was taken in executive session.
– Stanfield made a motion to reinstate Dustin Russell to the Okolona Electric Department, however, Mayor Sherman Carouthers said that the motion was out of order since that was not a part of the discussion, therefore he declared it invalid.
– Appointed Tim Cook as interim General Manager for the Electric Department and all of the perks of the job revert back to the department until a permanent replacement is found.
– Adjourned.