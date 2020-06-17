OKOLONA – The Okolona City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9.
Among the business conducted was a discussion about the need for upkeep on the storm shelters.
The discussion was brought before the board by Ward 5 Councilwoman Mary Gates. Her plan was to sanitize the shelters, then seek clubs to paint the outside while public works would be responsible for the inside. She also suggested locking the doors until the shelters are needed to prevent vandalism and help aid in upkeep.
The fire chief Terry Tucker was able to get in touch with the manufacturer of the shelters, however, installing a lock on the existing door would be impossible, it would require a new door. He is going to get a quote on replacing the door and report back to the board at the next meeting.
The board also:
– Held a moment of silence in response to the events taking place in America. This took the place of an opening prayer.
– Adopted the agenda.
– Opened the floor for citizen comments, of which there were none.
– Reviewed and approved financial reports for the City.
– Reviewed and approved financial reports for the Electric Department.
– Approved the docket of claims for the City.
– Approved the docket of claims for the Electric Department.
– Approved the minutes from May 12 meeting.
– Approved Emergency Management Master Plan for Public Works.
– Failed to approve Cook-Coggins Engineering services for the Pearl Davis Swimming Pool renovation. The motion was made, but died due to lack of a second. The representative of Cook-Coggins asked for an explanation as to why the board declined to approve moving forward, however, no explanation was offered.
– Approved a resolution from MML, fully funding municipalities for COVID-19.
– Approved advertising for a journeyman lineman for the Electric Department.
– Heard from Mayor Sherman Carouthers who informed the board that he had rescinded his previous two appointees for election commissioner, and had replaced them with Lois Taylor and Marsha Gates.
– Took a request from Sarah Jenkins to clean a ditch at 313 East Washington Avenue under advisement.
– Failed to approve Mayor Carouthers to sign a resolution for USDA grant for pickups for use by Public Works. The item died due to lack of a motion.
– Approved matching the county's tax exemption for United Furniture.
– Designated voting delegates for MML 2020 convention.
– Heard a report from the Office of the State Auditor about the issues with calling a meeting to purge the voter rolls. Though the City's charter allows for this, the state law does not, and state law supersedes local charters.
– Approved fiscal year 2020 budget for the City of Okolona Electric Department.
– Approved audit proposal from Watkins, Ward and Stafford for FY 2019 audit of the Electric Department.
– Opened and accepted bids for a Ford digger truck and an International bucket truck. Both bids came from JJ Merchant, and they were $2,891.89 for the bucket truck and $891 for the digger truck.
– Ratified travel for Mayor Carouthers attending LEMA/MEMA/FEMA meetings in Houston, MS on June 3 and May 27.
– Approved a raise for an employee who had graduated and thus is eligible for the raise. It will take effect next payroll.
– Adjourned.