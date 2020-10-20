OKOLONA – The Okolona City Council met for their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
While convened, the board discussed the current mask ordinance in effect for the city.
The ordinance offers fines for those not wearing masks in public businesses.
The board voted unanimously to extend the ordinance indefinitely.
This comes on the heels of Governor Tate Reeves repealing his state-wide mask mandate, and leaving the decision up to the municipalities.
The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted to strongly recommend the wearing of masks in the county at their last meeting.
Okolona also said that they were going to be cracking down on the enforcement after a board member said that stronger enforcement was needed because people were not taking it seriously.
The board also:
– Adopted the agenda.
– Approved the financial statements for the city.
– Approved the financial statements for the electric department.
– Approved the docket of claims for the city.
– Approved the docket of claims for the electric department.
– Approved the minutes for Aug. 27, Sep. 1, 8, 10 and 12.
– Approved the budget amendment for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
– Approved the Okolona Electric Department's participation in the WCBI Lineman of the Week program.
– Opened the floor for citizen comments, of which there were none.
– Approved the consent items.
– Entered into executive session.
– Upon return from executive session, Mayor Sherman Carouthers announced that no official action was taken in executive session.
– Approved reinstating Marquon Evans as a part time officer.
– Approved hiring two full time officers.
– Approved hiring John Fox as a part time public works employee.
– Approved moving Jwaan Hunter from part time to full time with the Fire Department.
– Adjourned.