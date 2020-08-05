OKOLONA – The Okolona Mayor and City Council were finally able to get their July meeting in the books on Tuesday, July 28.
This was the third attempt by the board to meet, with the first being their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 14, but it being canceled due to lack of a qorum. The second was a special called meeting on Monday, July 20, which was also canceled due to lack of a qorum.
All members were present for last Tuesday night's meeting, however, and it proceeded as planned.
The board:
– Adopted the agenda with changes.
– Was scheduled to hear from Celia Jones, however, that matter was rectified outside of the meeting.
– Heard from Sarah Jenkins concerning flooded property at 313 East Washington Avenue. Jenkins wanted to know if anything could be done about the flooded property. She said that she had been told that the property was privately owned. The board took no action.
– Opened the floor for citizen comments, of which there were none.
– Reviewed and approved the financial reports for the city.
– Reviewed and approved the financial reports for the electric department.
– Approved the docket of claims for the city.
– Approved the docket of claims for the electric department.
– Approved the minutes from June 9.
– Approved for the mayor to sign a resolution with USDA for a 75/25 grant to purchase new pickup trucks for use by public works.
– Approved final resolution submitted by United Furniture for tax exemptions.
– Heard from Randy Kelly, Executive Director of Three Rivers Planning and Development concerning a loan dated Nov. 17, 2016. The amount still owed is $93,000. Kelly had a long discussion with the board, and he said that he was willing to work with them to repay the loan. They approved his offer of a seven year plan at 2.5% interest. That would make the payments approximately $1,200 per month according to him.
– Approved moving forward with phase three of the Okolona Downtown Welcome Center, and amending the contract with Belinda Stewart Architects to continue working on the project.
– Amended the mask order to include fines.
– Approved Dabbs Corporation's recommendation to award the 2020 Roadway Mill and Overlay Project to APAC-Mississippi as they were the lowest and best bid, coming in at $521,150.
– Approved moving forward with emergency repairs needed on Carter Street and Middle Street.
– Accepted a bid from JJ Merchant for the sale of a surplus Dodge Charger Vin# 2B3KA43T89H571233, in the amount of $591.79.
– Heard from the code enforcement officer Tommy Webster, who informed them that they had moved forward with asbestos testing at the locations requested, and two properties at 203 and 205 Silver Street had too have asbestos removed. Now they are ready to proceed with demolition. He said that he is working with the county to come to an agreement to get some help with demolition, however, he said in order to complete the project in a timely fashion, they may have to contract outside to haul the debris away.
– Approved a USDA Grant of 75/25 for a patcher. It will cost the city approximately $16,000 according to Mayor Carouthers.
– Approved defraying rent for one month on a building in which the owner has had to extensively repair leaks in the roof.
– Approved an inter-local agreement between the City of Okolona and the county board of supervisors for assistance with buying a lawnmower to be used for upkeep including the County-Owned Confederate Cemetery. The county agreed to $4,000, half of the projected cost of the mower.
– Tabled a discussion about relocating the confederate monument to the Confederate Cemetery.
– Discussed a letter from the Okolona Housing Authority about the board, but no action was required.
– Approved declaring a 1997 Ford F150 4x4 as surplus.
– Approved the mayor to sign for the purchase of a small bucket truck for the electric department.
– Approved drafting a lawsuit against Leigh Ann Gray for the refusal to pay claim for violation of employee contract concerning Police Academy training in the amount of $2,799.94 (+,-). The lawsuit is for the garnishment of funds.
– Tabled a discussion about the Amfirst Premium Saver renewal.
– Tabled a discussion about the renewal of dental and vision plan submitted by Guardian.
– Approved ratifying Mayor Carouthers to sign an agreement between the City of Okolona Electric Department and HKCR, LLC.
– Approved 2020-2021 North MS Narcotics Unit inter-local agreement.
– Approved a resolution adopting the comprehensive plan for the City of Okolona.
– Ratified travel for the code enforcement officer.
– Approved submitting DR reports for state local disaster assistance agreements.
– Approved a resolution covering the 2020 ditch cleaning project.
– Ratified travel for Mayor Carouthers's delivery to FEDEX in Tupelo.
– Approved spreading E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation Grant across the minutes.
– Entered into executive session for personnel discussion.
– Upon reentering regular session, Mayor Carouthers informed the public that no action was taken in executive session.
– Approved a new hire.
– Approved a transfer from the Fire Department to the Electric Department.
– Adjourned.