The Okolona Chieftains ended up giving the Thrasher Rebels a good thrashing. Okolona won 39-8, with Thrasher not being able to score until the fourth quarter.
Okolona came out with their high powered offense to erase their loss against Aberdeen in their season opener.
The Chieftains were very explosive against the Rebels, throwing a touchdown early in the first quarter. Okolona was truly able to keep the game in their hands by not really allowing Thrasher to do much of anything. Okolona’s defense will be something to watch as the season continues on.
While Okolona did not score after halftime, it didn’t really matter. The Thrasher Rebels did end up cracking the Chieftains defense in the final quarter with a touchdown and a two point conversion.
Next week Okolona will have a home game against the 0-3 French Camp Panthers. The Chieftains hope to continue winning with their strong defense and explosive offense.