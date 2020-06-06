OKOLONA – The City of Okolona Electric Department had a bill passed on to the floor of State Senate last week stating that they be allowed to offer broadband internet services to their customers.
Senate Bill SB3009, which was sponsored by local senator, Ben Suber, was passed by the MS Senate Local/Private Committee, and is expected to go before the Senate this week for a vote.
The Electric Department also has a bill currently in committee in the State House of Representatives, which is still awaiting a vote from the House Local/Private Committee. It was proposed by local Representative Jon Lancaster.
The legislation comes on the heel of expansive legislation passed allowing rural EPA's to offer their customers broadband internet services.
“As you know, COVID-19 brought heightened awareness for the need for broadband to be available to everyone,” said Patsy Gregory, Economic Liaison and head of the project. “The Okolona Electric Power Company has a certificated district that includes 5,000 homes in East Chickasaw and parts of Lee, Monroe and Clay Counties.”
Gregory went on to say that there are a diverse number of needs that would be served well with the passing of the legislation.
“We feel this is necessary for our part of MS as well as other areas that got permission last session. Here are some of the reasons we need this: Distance Learning for students in schools and universities, Telemedicine for access to quality care, our economic development efforts are hampered and I have noticed that some industries have hot spots in windows and on phones to use for internet, some of our Chickasaw County offices are in Van Vleet and cannot get adequate service and many people work from home.”
“We feel disenfranchised and I actually live on the last mile. Supporters for our bill include CREATE Commission on Future of NE MS, NE MS Mayors Association and Three Rivers PDD as well as our Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley,” she added.
City officials are urging people to contact members of the legislature letting them know about their support of the bills.