OKOLONA – The City of Okolona Eletric Department announced last week that it is seeking legislation that would allow them to offer broadband internet to its customers.
The City posted a survey on their Facebook page to gauge public interest in the project.
“We are working hard to ask legislators to pass a bill allowing the Okolona Electric Power Company to offer broadband internet,” said Patsy Gregory, Economic Liaison for the city. “When we know the number assigned, we will share. A survey was posted on our City of Okolona Facebook page and is here. Please fill out and share!”
The city has been in contact with the local representatives as well as other officials trying to get the legislation passed.
As of Wednesday, May 27, the State House of Representatives had assigned the bill a number, HB1675. This came after meetings with both local Representative Jon Lancaster and local Senator Ben Suber.
“Our Representative, Jon Lancaster, and Senator, Ben Suber, introduced the bill in House and Senate,” said Gregory. “It is assigned to Local/Private Committees of each.”
She added that city officials had also been in contact with other government officials.
“The Mayor and a few of us had a conference call with US Senator Roger Wicker and he understands our need for broadband services.”
The city is encouraging people to contact the members of the committee, and offered the contact info for each of them.
House Local/Private Committee:
Manly Barton, Chair, 601-359-3014, mbarton@house.ms.gov
Karl Gibbs, Vice-Chair, 601-359-3253, kgibbs@house.ms.gov
Richard Bennett, 601-359-2860, rbennett@house.ms.gov
Casey Eure, 601-359-9466, ceure@house.ms.gov
Lataisha Jackson, 601-359-3348, ljackson@house.ms.gov
Jody Stevenson, 601-359-3457, jsteverson@house.ms.gov
Price Wallace, 601-382-6848, pwallace@house.ms.gov
Senate Local/Private Committee:
Chad McMahan, Chair, 601-359-2886, cmcmahan@senate.ms.gov
Dean Kirby, Vice-Chair, 601-359-4089, dkirby@senate.ms.gov
Barbara Blackmon, 601-359-3237, bblackmon@senate.ms.gov
Gary Jackson, (601)359-4089, gjackson@senate.ms.gov
Jeff Tate, (601)359-2886, JTate@senate.ms.gov
This comes on the heels of expansive rural broadband legislation for local EPA's.