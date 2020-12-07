OKOLONA – The students at Okolona Elementary School will be completing the semester via virtual learning due to COVID-19.
“Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, Okolona Elementary School K – 5 students will transition to distance virtual classes,” said the district's official statement.
The virtual learning will be from Dec. 4-18, leading into Christmas Break.
Students will return to traditional in-person classes on Jan. 15, 2021.
Student packets are to be picked up on Monday, Dec. 7 starting at 9 a.m. The packets are for students in grades K – 3.
Middle and High School students will continue with in-person classes for the time being. They will have classes on campus Monday through Thursday.
The district says it will release details about lunch distribution for the students affected as it becomes available.