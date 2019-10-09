OKOLONA – Okolona School Board Trustees took care of the following items of business during their 5 p.m. work session Sept. 15, 2019, at the Okolona Elementary Parent Center.
Trustees:
--Approved the agenda.
--Approved the Aug. 13, 2019 minutes.
--Approved personnel recommendations as made by Superintendent Chad Spence. The approvals included certified recommendations, classified recommendations, and a resignation.
--Approved software paid with federal programs funds. The software included USA Test Prep, $2,945.23,OHS; Edulastic, $720, OHS; and Edulastic, $887.50, OMS.
--Approved consultants paid with federal programs funds. They included The Excellence Group LLC, $14,000; Greene Education Services, $14,500; Performance Based Education Company, Inc. $37,500.
--Discussed First Read policies.
--Approved Workers Compensation Insurance with BXS Insurance.
--Approved to increase adult lunch charge to $3.75 per meal.
--Approved out of state and out of town travel to the FCCLA Capital Leadership Conference, Washington, DC Sept. 30-Oct. 30, 2019; HOSA Fall Leadership Conference: Pascagoula, Nov. 14-15, 2019; National Fall Conference: Dallas, Texas, Nov. 15-17, 2019.
--Approved the Multi-tiered Systems of Support procedure manual and policy.
--Approved paying Teacher Incentive Bonus Pay for achieving proficiency on state assessments in teachers’ content area.
--Heard a Superintendent Report from Chad Spence. He said according to 2018 MDE District Scores the Okolona District achieved a D Rating for the 2018-2019 School Year. Schools in the district were rated as follows: OES D; OMS C; OHS C.
Spence also gave an update of repairs to Okolona Elementary, saying all locks and doors have been replaced. He said work will begin on phase two of replacing all classroom door locks.
--Heard a financial report consisting of the claim docket, current budget status, reconciled bank statements, statement of revenues and expenditures, cash flow statement by month, and combined balance sheet.
--Adjourned.