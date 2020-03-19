OKOLONA • On Monday, Feb. 24, students in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grades at Okolona Elementary received lunch boxes filled with oral hygiene products and participated in a hands on lesson about oral health. The “Lessons in a Lunchbox” program was sponsored by the Mississippi State Department of Health in partnership with the Maryland Children’s Oral Health Institute.
Gennette Robinson, coordinator of the program, invited students from the Dental Hygiene program at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Twenty students, along with instructor Camille Shoffner came to make the program a huge success!