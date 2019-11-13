OKOLONA – Okolona was blown out by Nanih Waiya this Friday. With a score of 54-6 the Nanih Waiya Warriors rode passed the Okolona Chieftains. The Chieftains are done after this game and will need to get into the weight room and get ready for next year. The coaching staff will need to find and use leaders this off season.
While this season was disappointing, it was not a complete wash. With a record of 3 wins and 8 losses, the coaching staff can look at those wins to try and figure out how they can win next year. Coach Lamart Harvey and his staff are in for a year of rebuilding and conditioning these next young players who will be coming up.
Congratulations to the seniors of Okolona and the rest of the team on competing in a very hard league.