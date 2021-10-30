OKOLONA -- Two nights before Halloween, Okolona went up against a scary defense against Biggersville in a 41-6 loss on a cold night at home.
The Chieftains were competitive early, tying the game at 6-6 in the first quarter before the Lions used some big defensive plays to set up short fields and ultimately touchdowns. Biggersville scored 21 points in the third quarter.
Okolona’s only score came on Kaaria Hykes’ 6-yard touchdown run. Okolona got the ball in the red zone after a botched snap on a punt attempt by Biggersville. Hykes later added a sack.
Fumbles and penalties snuffed out several Chieftain drives, a continuing problem for the team.
“Still doing the same things, turnovers, it’s hard to understand,” coach Wallace Harvey said. They went up 14-6 at half, and we came out in the second half, we gave them the first touchdown…. We just ran out of juice.
Tony Hunter picked up an interception for Okolona and Ahmad Hodges had a sack.
It was the final home game for the seniors.
“Different group, I have 4 or 5 who decided to play football this year and I’ve got a couple of them that have been with me, this is my fifth year, been with me since they were eighth grade managers. I’m going to miss them and it’s tough to say goodbye to them but life must move on.”
Despite the lopsided loss, the Cheiftains still have a shot at the playoffs if they can beat Falkner on the road on Thursday.