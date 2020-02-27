BALDWYN • Both Okolona boys and girls were knocked out of the playoff race in the first round,falling to Baldwyn with a score of 73-63 for the boys and 55-15 for the girls.
Okolona boys will end this season with a record of 11-16. This season is definitely a rebuilding season for the Chieftains after their 29-3 season from last year where they were the runner up for the championship. Okolona is still a good team but is lacking pillars on the floor who are just monster scorers. Coach Artiria Clinton will be working towards another shot at the state championship and will be building a team to get there.
The girls will end on a 3-17 note. while it has been a disappointing season for the Lady Chieftans, they are a relatively young team, having only two seniors. Hopefully they will bounce back and have an amazing season next year.