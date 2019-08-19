POTTS CAMP – Okolona fell to Potts Camp 6-0 on Friday at their first scrimmage of the year. Although it was a loss, the Chieftains fought hard on the defensive side of the ball.
“We have great speed and quickness off of the ball,” said head football coach Lamar Harvey. “This jamboree will show us a lot about where we need to improve.”
With ten seniors and only 36 players on the entire roster, this team is very young but ready to try and make a name for themselves.
“Our players have given us full effort the entire summer,” he said. “They are ready.”
Okolona will play at Aberdeen this Friday, Aug. 23.