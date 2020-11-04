TUPELO -- The Okolona Chieftans took on the Eagles of Tupelo Christian Preparatory School (TCPS) last Friday in their next to last game of the season.
Okolona had a tough road and tried to keep the game interesting, but they were dominated by a high-powered and quick Eagle’s offense.
The Chieftans would ultimately fall 51-20.
At the end of the second quarter, the score was 51-6 in favor of TCPS. Coming out of the half, the Chieftans and their fans knew there was no way to win this game mathematically, however, the team looked and felt like they were having fun.
They were jumping around and making plays like they were not down 45 points. Then they began to gain yardage by using a combination of a run-pass option and a sweep trap play. This combination lead to a few touchdowns to make the final score a more respectable 51-20.
“We knew they could put up points. We just have to get ready for next week now,” said head coach Lamart Harvey
The Okolona Chieftains will be taking on the two-time defending state champion Warriors of Nanih Waiya next week.
This will be Okolona’s senior night as well as their last home game of the season.