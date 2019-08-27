OKOLONA – Okolona firefighters made short work of a house fire on East Wheeler Avenue in Okolona on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Fire Chief Terry Tucker said firefighters extinguished the blaze in about five minutes. No injuries were reported.
The extent of the damage has not been assessed, but there was little, if any, visible damage to the outside of the home, Chief Tucker said.
He said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen as a result of cooking. It was mostly confined to the kitchen, although flames did reach the attic.
A resident of the house was picking up paper in the yard when he noticed smoke coming from the house. He rents the house and his family lives with him.
Initially, the Houston Fire Department and some area volunteer fire departments were called to assist, but were canceled when Okolona firefighters said they had the blaze under control.