OKOLONA -- Okolona Fire was dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck at the Main Street-Church Street intersection about 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Fire Chief Terry Tucker said.
Firefighters were dispatched after Chickasaw County 911 advised that there was a female lying in the roadway.
Okolona Fire Engine #1 arrived on scene and reported a Toyota 4x4 crewcab pickup had rolled several times, throwing the driver from the vehicle.
The driver, who appeared to have severe injuries, was placed on a spine board and packaged for transport to North Mississippi Medical Center, the chief said.
The driver of the other vehicle -- an older model Ford F-150 -- was not transported to the hospital by ambulance at that time but did go by private owned vehicle early Sunday, Chief Tucker said.
The names of those involved were not available.