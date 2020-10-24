The Okolona Chieftans were set to take on the West Lowndes Panthers last Friday, but two members associated with the football team tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the post on Okolona's Twitter account, the forfeiture will count as a victory for Okolona.
This is the third forfeiture that Okolona has been involved in with the other two being because of Okolona’s staff testing positive two weeks in a row.
Okolona’s next game will be against Tupelo Christian Prep school where they hope to improve their record of 2-6.