The graduates reminisce good times during Germarcus Word's Valedictory Address. 

 By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – The Okolona High School Class of 2022 took the final steps of their high school careers on Saturday morning.

The class took to the football field to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” and Jerrian Gates gave the invocation, followed by Mariah Pratt with the welcome address.

Class Salutatorian Santyana Moore took the stage for her speech. In it, she talked about the class's journey through high school.

“It was a long road, filled with setbacks and challenges, but I am proud to say we all made it.”

Following Moore, and the presentation of the Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Balfour Awards by Principal Michael Watkins, which went to Germarcus Word, Moore and Samuel Brown respectively, Word took the stage for his address.

“Take a moment and look around, absorb it all in, we finally made it,” he said to his fellow graduates. “After years of long schooling, we have a high school diploma which is a remarkable accomplishment for us all. The last few years have been filled with challenges, uncertainty and confusion, but oppositely with laughs, smiles and fond memories. The Class of 2022 has been very resilient, we worked hard and we deserve this moment, congratulations.”

Following the Valedictory Address, there was a tribute to parents, which was done by Trenity Ford and Kelsey Loving; presentation of the class gift by Taylor Ford and Tony Hunter and finally, the presentation of diplomas.

The following seniors received their diplomas:

Dennisha Chantell Abbott

Marvin Lewis Bean III

Ke'Mani Derrell Benjamin

Demarius Demarion A'vondre Blanchard

Samuel Josiah Brown – Honors

Sha’mayah Coggins

Dailin Dequon Cooperwood

Shakira Keona La’shae Crowley

Taylor Marie Ford

Trenity Georjean Ford

Jerrian Terrell Gates – Honors

Shatyah Lashae Gathings

Keylandis Jayilah Gillespie

O’Bryant De’Marcus Hamilton

Shadraquis Tremaine Hammond

Ahmad Davant Hodges

Jalisa Alexandria Hogan

Demartavious Dewayne Hopson

Ta’Corine Da’Qwan Hughes

Tony Marquez Hunter

Kaaria Dinar Hykes

Jamiron Isaiah Ivy

Daevon Vonshont Johnson

Nehemiah Dashun Jones

De’Corian Montrell Judd

Kelsey Chrishon Loving

Jacorvius Makiah Lucas

Shameria Ty’drea Monéa Miller

Santyana Najot Moore – Honors, Salutatorian

Dorian Shamar Nabors – Honors

Ja’Marcus Allen Pass

Destinee Ky’Asia Pickens

Trejin Amonte Malec Pickens

Mariah Lashay Pratt

Daventa Rahzel Stokes

Ashyia Tiara Thomas

Malorie Katrina Trice

Melanie Mable Trice

James Quinton Tumblin

Germarcus Tramaine Word – Honors, Valedictorian

