OKOLONA – The Okolona High School Class of 2022 took the final steps of their high school careers on Saturday morning.
The class took to the football field to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” and Jerrian Gates gave the invocation, followed by Mariah Pratt with the welcome address.
Class Salutatorian Santyana Moore took the stage for her speech. In it, she talked about the class's journey through high school.
“It was a long road, filled with setbacks and challenges, but I am proud to say we all made it.”
Following Moore, and the presentation of the Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Balfour Awards by Principal Michael Watkins, which went to Germarcus Word, Moore and Samuel Brown respectively, Word took the stage for his address.
“Take a moment and look around, absorb it all in, we finally made it,” he said to his fellow graduates. “After years of long schooling, we have a high school diploma which is a remarkable accomplishment for us all. The last few years have been filled with challenges, uncertainty and confusion, but oppositely with laughs, smiles and fond memories. The Class of 2022 has been very resilient, we worked hard and we deserve this moment, congratulations.”
Following the Valedictory Address, there was a tribute to parents, which was done by Trenity Ford and Kelsey Loving; presentation of the class gift by Taylor Ford and Tony Hunter and finally, the presentation of diplomas.