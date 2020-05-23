Okolona Grad

Valedictorian Zachary Doss donned his cap and gown...and mask as he prepared for his closed graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

OKOLONA – Seniors at Okolona High School took the next step in their lives, just not in the way they originally expected.

Due to COVID-19, and the restrictions on large gatherings, graduations are being held individually, with each student having their own ceremony and it being recorded. The recordings will then be compiled together to create a video of the ceremony. This approach is being taken by the other area schools as well.

Graduates at Okolona were allowed four guests for their ceremonies.

Class Valedictorian, Zachary Doss was the first to receive his diploma, walking in a private ceremony in front of a largely empty gym as opposed to the usual football field with crowded bleachers.

His ceremony was held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, and kicked off the proceedings for the year.

Okolona graduated its seniors over the course of three days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The seniors who received their diplomas included:

Zachary Doss

Marquavius Baker

Matthew Hearn

Makel Gandy

Jadarius Wilson

Tyler Bogan

Caltasia Baker

Miracal Taylor

Dymari Rucker

Ze’Klin Barr

Eleaseya Beeks

De’Arieus Brown

India Brown

Jacobren Buchanan and

Savanah Chavez.

Ja’Juan Dockens

Dontavious Doss

Terrile Eddie

Aaliyah Ezell

Shamaree’yen Gates

JaKayla Gillard

Keyaisha Gillespie

Andrea Gray

Kyhia Green

Dvanta Heard

Tyler Herron

Brittany Hill

Jasmine Hill

La’Jermey Hill and

Charles Hopson.

Khadeeja Hopson

Timothy Howard

JaMichael Hykes

Azariah Johnson

Dy’kwan Johnson

Jayvin Johnson

Ontarius Johnson

Anna Jones

Asia Listenbee

Kamryn Lowe

X’avier McFarland

Cedric Miller

Jacob Norman

Marcus Perry and

Coland Pickens.

DeMarco Robinson

Jarvian Shelton

Da’Kinbe Thomas

Karmyn Thompson

Adorable Tucker

Katlyn Tumblin

Shunquavious Walker and

Alexandria Wilburn.

