OKOLONA – Seniors at Okolona High School took the next step in their lives, just not in the way they originally expected.
Due to COVID-19, and the restrictions on large gatherings, graduations are being held individually, with each student having their own ceremony and it being recorded. The recordings will then be compiled together to create a video of the ceremony. This approach is being taken by the other area schools as well.
Graduates at Okolona were allowed four guests for their ceremonies.
Class Valedictorian, Zachary Doss was the first to receive his diploma, walking in a private ceremony in front of a largely empty gym as opposed to the usual football field with crowded bleachers.
His ceremony was held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, and kicked off the proceedings for the year.
Okolona graduated its seniors over the course of three days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The seniors who received their diplomas included:
Zachary Doss
Marquavius Baker
Matthew Hearn
Makel Gandy
Jadarius Wilson
Tyler Bogan
Caltasia Baker
Miracal Taylor
Dymari Rucker
Ze’Klin Barr
Eleaseya Beeks
De’Arieus Brown
India Brown
Jacobren Buchanan and
Savanah Chavez.
Ja’Juan Dockens
Dontavious Doss
Terrile Eddie
Aaliyah Ezell
Shamaree’yen Gates
JaKayla Gillard
Keyaisha Gillespie
Andrea Gray
Kyhia Green
Dvanta Heard
Tyler Herron
Brittany Hill
Jasmine Hill
La’Jermey Hill and
Charles Hopson.
Khadeeja Hopson
Timothy Howard
JaMichael Hykes
Azariah Johnson
Dy’kwan Johnson
Jayvin Johnson
Ontarius Johnson
Anna Jones
Asia Listenbee
Kamryn Lowe
X’avier McFarland
Cedric Miller
Jacob Norman
Marcus Perry and
Coland Pickens.
DeMarco Robinson
Jarvian Shelton
Da’Kinbe Thomas
Karmyn Thompson
Adorable Tucker
Katlyn Tumblin
Shunquavious Walker and
Alexandria Wilburn.