OKOLONA • The Okolona High School Class of 2021 took to the football field for the end of their high school journey on Friday night.
Once all 33 seniors were seated, the ceremony began.
The night saw the speakers reminiscing about good times had and also looking to the future and what possibilities it holds.
As Amilliah Varnado gave the invocation, she became emotional thinking about the magnitude of this occasion. She finished her address and rejoined her fellow graduates.
Taylor Chapman next gave the welcome address.
“My fellow graduates, as we leave here today, and open a new chapter, always remember that we are products of Okolona High School,” said Salutatorian Valencia Hughes. “Adventure out into the world and be whatever you desire to become, and always do your very best to obtain it. Be respectful, be kind and be courageous, but most of all, keep God first in everything you do because he will guide you in all things that are pleasing to his sight.”
Hughes talked about the many teachers they had throughout their high school career, and the impacts that each of them had.
This brought up Principal Michael Watkins to present the Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Balfour awards.
The receipients were Jakialla Ivy, Valedictorian, Valencia Hughes, Salutatorian and Makayla Hodges.
With the close of this presentation, Ivy once again took the stage for her Valedictory speech.
“Today is a turning point in each of our lives. We have spent the past years walking the halls of this school, and now it is time for us to move on to the next chapter in our lives. We have learned, laughed, played around, gotten in trouble and most of all, matured together throughout high school, however, today is not just about reminiscing about all of the things that happened to us in the past, it is also about looking forward to our future. Life is a series of doors closing and opening. We are closing the doors of high school and each of us will open new doors, meet new people, make new friends and learn new things.”
She talked about the different paths that each graduate may take, but that they would always be united under the common title of Okolona High School Graduate.
When she concluded her speech, Tramia Crockett gave the tribute to parents, and then Watkins presented the graduates with their diplomas, signifying the true end to their journey.
Graduates included:
Correz Deearlon Bowens
Miracle Tranae Brown
- Sa’Nia Bre’Nae Carouthers
Thredderius Tishun Carouthers
- Taylor Brooke Chapman
Jalariyon Montravious Darnell Collins
Andrew Nathaniel Crape
Tramia Nicole Crockett
Sadarius Keshonta Davidson
Keelan Juarez Davis
Daylen Cortez Ezell
Armani Traonce Fields
Demontre Tywunn Gates
Jayzea Kierra Gates (Class Secretary)
Rontario Donte Gilmore
Scott La’James Grady
Donovan Malik Hamlett
- Neshunte Me’unta Hammond
Taniya Tayviana Head
Kiaria Karie Hill (Class Treasurer)
- Makayla Kiara Hodges (Class President)
- Valencia Elizabeth Hughes (Salutatorian)
Alexia Tianna Ivy
- Jakialla Netaysha Ivy (Valedictorian)
Carlos Bryson Wilburn Jones
Jawaven O’Marian McClendon
Tianshea Ravionne McMillian
JoyCambriya Renashia Moore
Jordan LaDale Nance
Chrishona DéShay Ransom
Ariel Jarnae Tallie (Class Vice President)
Tykerious La’Markus Vance
- Amilliah Keyona Nycole Varnado
Darntaychianna Earnniya LaHyacinth Walton
