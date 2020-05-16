OKOLONA -- Okolona High School will hold virtual graduation ceremonies Wednesday May 20, Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22, Superintendent Chad Spence said this week.

The ceremonies will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. -noon Friday, at the Okolona gym.

By schedule, 21 students will graduate on Wednesday, another 21 on Thursday, and the remaining students on Friday, the superintendent said.

Each student’s date and time of graduation are as follows:

May 20:

9:00 am- Zachary Doss

9:15 am- Marquavius Baker

9:30 am- Matthew Hearn

9:45 am- Makel Gandy

10:00 am- Jadarius Wilson

10:15 am- Tyler Bogan

10:30 am- Caltasia Baker

10:45 am- Miracal Taylor

11:00 am- Dymari Rucker

11:15 am- Ze’Klin Barr

11:30 am- Eleaseya Beeks

11:45 pm- De’Arieus Brown

12:00 pm- India Brown

12:15 pm- Jacobren Buchanan

12:30 pm- Savanah Chavez

12:45 pm- Ja’Juan Dockens

1:00 pm- Dontavious Doss

1:15 pm- Terrile Eddie

1:30 pm- Aaliyah Ezell

1:45 pm- Shamaree’yen Gates

2:00 pm- JaKayla Gillard

May 21, 2020

9:00 am- Keyaisha Gillespie

9:15 am- Andrea Gray

9:30 am- Kyhia Green

9:45 am- Dvanta Heard

10:00 am- Tyler Herron

10:15 am- Brittany Hill

10:30 am- Jasmine Hill

10:45 am- La’Jermey Hill

11:00 am- Charles Hopson

11:15 am- Khadeeja Hopson

11:30 am- Timothy Howard

11:45 pm- JaMichael Hykes

12:00 pm- Azariah Johnson

12:15 pm- Dy’kwan Johnson

12:30 pm- Jayvin Johnson

12:45 pm- Ontarius Johnson

1:00 pm- Anna Jones

1:15 pm- Asia Listenbee

1:30 pm- Kamryn Lowe

1:45 pm- X’avier McFarland

2:00 pm- Cedric Miller

May 22, 2020

9:00 am- Jacob Norman

9:15 am- Marcus Perry

9:30 am- Coland Pickens

9:45 am- DeMarco Robinson

10:00 am- Jarvian Shelton

10:15 am- Da’Kinbe Thomas

10:30 am- Karmyn Thompson

10:45 am- Adorable Tucker

11:00 am- Katlyn Tumblin

11:15 am- Shunquavious Walker

11:30 am- Alexandria Wilburn

Each graduate may bring up to four people to watch his or her graduation.

The entire three-day ceremony will be recorded on video. “Each student’s graduation ceremony will be filmed. The film will then be edited and compiled into one video. Each student will then get a copy of the video,” Principal John Tacker said Friday.

There’s no timeline for when students will receive the video. “We don’t know how quick the turnaround will be, or whether the video will be picked up or mailed,” the principal said.

Here’s the schedule of events:

--Invocation-Jacob Norman

--National Anthem-Jadarius Wilson.

--Welcome-Tyler Bogan.

--Salutatorian address-Matthew Hearn.

--Tribute to faculty & staff-Caltasia Baker.

--Presentation of Awards- Principal John Tacker.

Valedictorian.

Salutatorian.

Balfour Award.

--Honor graduates are as follows: Zachary Doss, Matthew Hearn, X'avier McFarland, Marquavius Baker, Shamareeyen Gates, Jacobren Buchanan, Tyler Herron, and Alexandria Wilburn.

--Musical selection-Dymari Rucker.

--Valedictorian address-Zachary Doss.

--Tribute to parents-Miracal Taylor.

--Presentation of diplomas- Principal Tacker.

--Benediction-Makel Gandy.

Alma Mater.

Said Principal Tacker: “Planning and carrying out a virtual graduation has been a difficult time for us. Perhaps the biggest hurdle we had to overcome is that there was no playbook to go by. Every situation was a first.

“This is not the graduation that was expected or planned or even the one students and their families deserve. That said, we hope everyone will remember the accomplishments of the class of 2020.”

