OKOLONA -- Okolona High School will hold virtual graduation ceremonies Wednesday May 20, Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22, Superintendent Chad Spence said this week.
The ceremonies will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. -noon Friday, at the Okolona gym.
By schedule, 21 students will graduate on Wednesday, another 21 on Thursday, and the remaining students on Friday, the superintendent said.
Each student’s date and time of graduation are as follows:
May 20:
9:00 am- Zachary Doss
9:15 am- Marquavius Baker
9:30 am- Matthew Hearn
9:45 am- Makel Gandy
10:00 am- Jadarius Wilson
10:15 am- Tyler Bogan
10:30 am- Caltasia Baker
10:45 am- Miracal Taylor
11:00 am- Dymari Rucker
11:15 am- Ze’Klin Barr
11:30 am- Eleaseya Beeks
11:45 pm- De’Arieus Brown
12:00 pm- India Brown
12:15 pm- Jacobren Buchanan
12:30 pm- Savanah Chavez
12:45 pm- Ja’Juan Dockens
1:00 pm- Dontavious Doss
1:15 pm- Terrile Eddie
1:30 pm- Aaliyah Ezell
1:45 pm- Shamaree’yen Gates
2:00 pm- JaKayla Gillard
May 21, 2020
9:00 am- Keyaisha Gillespie
9:15 am- Andrea Gray
9:30 am- Kyhia Green
9:45 am- Dvanta Heard
10:00 am- Tyler Herron
10:15 am- Brittany Hill
10:30 am- Jasmine Hill
10:45 am- La’Jermey Hill
11:00 am- Charles Hopson
11:15 am- Khadeeja Hopson
11:30 am- Timothy Howard
11:45 pm- JaMichael Hykes
12:00 pm- Azariah Johnson
12:15 pm- Dy’kwan Johnson
12:30 pm- Jayvin Johnson
12:45 pm- Ontarius Johnson
1:00 pm- Anna Jones
1:15 pm- Asia Listenbee
1:30 pm- Kamryn Lowe
1:45 pm- X’avier McFarland
2:00 pm- Cedric Miller
May 22, 2020
9:00 am- Jacob Norman
9:15 am- Marcus Perry
9:30 am- Coland Pickens
9:45 am- DeMarco Robinson
10:00 am- Jarvian Shelton
10:15 am- Da’Kinbe Thomas
10:30 am- Karmyn Thompson
10:45 am- Adorable Tucker
11:00 am- Katlyn Tumblin
11:15 am- Shunquavious Walker
11:30 am- Alexandria Wilburn
Each graduate may bring up to four people to watch his or her graduation.
The entire three-day ceremony will be recorded on video. “Each student’s graduation ceremony will be filmed. The film will then be edited and compiled into one video. Each student will then get a copy of the video,” Principal John Tacker said Friday.
There’s no timeline for when students will receive the video. “We don’t know how quick the turnaround will be, or whether the video will be picked up or mailed,” the principal said.
Here’s the schedule of events:
--Invocation-Jacob Norman
--National Anthem-Jadarius Wilson.
--Welcome-Tyler Bogan.
--Salutatorian address-Matthew Hearn.
--Tribute to faculty & staff-Caltasia Baker.
--Presentation of Awards- Principal John Tacker.
Valedictorian.
Salutatorian.
Balfour Award.
--Honor graduates are as follows: Zachary Doss, Matthew Hearn, X'avier McFarland, Marquavius Baker, Shamareeyen Gates, Jacobren Buchanan, Tyler Herron, and Alexandria Wilburn.
--Musical selection-Dymari Rucker.
--Valedictorian address-Zachary Doss.
--Tribute to parents-Miracal Taylor.
--Presentation of diplomas- Principal Tacker.
--Benediction-Makel Gandy.
Alma Mater.
Said Principal Tacker: “Planning and carrying out a virtual graduation has been a difficult time for us. Perhaps the biggest hurdle we had to overcome is that there was no playbook to go by. Every situation was a first.
“This is not the graduation that was expected or planned or even the one students and their families deserve. That said, we hope everyone will remember the accomplishments of the class of 2020.”