OKOLONA • The City of Okolona is looking toward the future, and taking one step at a time to get there. This past week, the city held a public meeting to discuss a new comprehensive plan.
Representatives from the Carl Small Town Center at Mississippi State came and spoke with the citizens to see how to proceed with the planning.
The Carl Small Town Center is an organization comprised of architects, planners and students who work to help small communities with planning and designing projects as well as researching problems and solutions for these communities.
According to Leah Kemp, the Director of the Carl Small Town Center, Okolona reached out to them to see if they could help, and they set the ball in motion with getting a plan together and hopefully one day seeing the city adopt it.
They discussed a wide range of topics at the meeting, but they also let the public have a say as well. According to Kemp, there were about 45 people of varying age groups present, and they were very vocal and participated. She said that there was a very positive reception from them and they seemed very excited.
The Carl Small Town Center will begin by conducting an analysis of the community, drawing up a vision statement and evaluating housing and land use. Next they will work with the city to develop the new comprehensive plan. After that, it is in the hands of the city to formally adopt the plan, and if adopted, it can begin implementation.
According to Kemp, once implementation begins, people will be able to see change almost immediately, but everything will not happen all at once, it is a process. However, there seems to be a need for the change as the current comprehensive plan is decades old, so the people are willing to go along.
“Last fall, CREATE Foundation’s Mike Clayborne and Lewis Whitfield came and held a State of Okolona,” said Patsy Gregory, Economic Liason for Okolona. “People in attendance voted on areas of concern and Task Forces were set up. We were also awarded the opportunity for the Carl Small Town Center to help us with an updated Comprehensive Plan, since the old plan is 50 years old. Many people were in attendance and were given opportunities to write their vision of Okolona in ten years/pathways each take daily/SWOT, etc. We look forward to their expertise as we work toward goals for our future.”
The Carl Small Town Center will host another community meeting sometime this spring before they formally present the plan. The meeting will allow the public to make any last minute suggestions, and them take them under consideration before finishing the plan. The date on the next meeting has not yet been determined.
This looks to be a good opportunity for Okolona, and they seem excited to move forward.