OKOLONA • Okolona city officials are considering moving a prominent Confederate monument in the city’s downtown, but only if those who want to see the statue removed can foot the hefty bill.
The city’s mayor and council discussed the future of the 22-foot monument during their regular monthly meeting on Aug. 11. That discussion was prompted by a push from multiple members of the public who claimed the monument, which features the likeness of an unnamed Confederate soldier, is offensive.
According to the Okolona Mayor Sherman Carouthers, the cost to move the monument is an estimated $150,000-$170,000, an amount he said was garnered through discussions with Tupelo engineer Mark Watson, who was involved in the relocation of a similar Confederate monument at the University of Mississippi.
Carouthers proposed the monument could be relocated only if those interested in having it moved could raise the funds. The city, he said, couldn’t afford to fund the move themselves.
The board agreed with the mayor’s suggestion and approved a motion supporting it.
If the city board sticks to this proposal and community members can raise the funds, the monument would be relocated to the Confederate Cemetery in Okolona.
One of the Okolona residents seeking the monument’s removal is Elizabeth Johnson, who was the first to ask city leaders to move the monument after Carouthers opened the floor for public comments.
Johnson said the decision to move the monument should be an easy one and asked the board not to table the matter.
“I have been very vocal about my feelings about the monument on the street and my wanting to have it moved over to the cemetery, which I think at this time and stage in the United States, is an appropriate thing to do,” she told the mayor and council. “It no longer represents everyone in the city. It didn’t when it was erected, and it needs to be replaced with something that is unifying to all.”
She tied the discussion into the city’s motto, “The little city that does big things.”
“We cannot say that we are a city that does big things if we still carry around small minds,” she said.
Howard Gunn, Jr. echoed some of Johnson’s statements, adding that the monument is both offensive and divisive.
“It doesn’t represent everybody, it’s offensive, and it divides us,” he said. “For us as a board and as a Black mayor of a predominantly Black city to have a Confederate rebel soldier in the middle of town, it is hard to understand in the 21st century.
“We’ll never move forward with Johnny Reb at the center of town,” he said.
This was the second consecutive meeting in which Okolona’s city council has discussed whether to move the Confederate monument. The board voted to table the issue during their July meeting.
The issue, according to the board, isn’t about a lack of desire to keep the statue where it is. It comes down to money.
“Where are we supposed to get this money from to move this statue?” Ward 1 Council Member Jesse Carouthers said following the comments by Johnson and Gunn. “It’s not cheap. Me saying this doesn’t mean that I don’t want it moved, but we just don’t have the money to move it. Now, if we can come up with some money to move it, it’s all fine and good, I’m all for moving it. It’s just the money.”
Mayor Carouthers voiced his opinion on the issue as well, and said that in order to preserve the safety of the citizens of Okolona, it would be wise to move the monument if citizens can raise the funds.
“With all of the calls in the midnight hour and threats of putting chains around it and pulling it down and posing a risk to the public and the people of our community, we as a board have an obligation to protect our community,” he said. “My recommendation to the board would be for the approval for it to be relocated. However, all of the groups that want it to be relocated to come up with the funds.”
According to an inscription on its base, Okolona’s monument was erected in 1905 as a tribute to “Our Confederate Dead.” It sits at the center of town on Main Street.
“Love’s tribute to a thousand Southern Soldiers who sleep in our Confederate Cemetery who died in the war 1861-65,” reads another inscription.
The remaining three sides of the monument are engraved with the names of Confederate soldiers, now barely legible, and their rank and file.