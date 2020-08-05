Okolona Municipal Separate School District has developed a Return to School Plan, as well as a Virtual Learning Plan, for the 2020-2021 school year.
The plans contain guidelines and guidance for students, parents and teachers based on CDC Guidelines, Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education. The plans were developed with input from surveys, meetings, etc.… from all stakeholders. The district leadership team worked diligently to make the best decision for the students and teachers.
Okolona Municipal Separate School District Education Staff will return back to school on August 3, 2020. During the week of August 3 – 7, 2020, teachers will:
▪ Participate in professional development and other training
▪ Organize their classrooms (Physical and Virtual)
▪ Prepare educational packets for students
▪ Develop virtual lessons using Canvas
▪ Obtain PPE and cleaning supplies purchased by districts
▪ Participate in school level meetings
▪ Assist in organizing Chromebooks for distribution to students
▪ Assist in placing signage and floor decals acknowledging social distancing
Due to the current number of Covid 19 cases in Chickasaw County, the district believes it is necessary for students to begin school on August 10, 2020, through distance learning. Students will be provided with instructional packets for the week of August 10-14, 2020 and students will:
▪ Receive their Chromebooks and login credentials for the learning management system and other platforms. Canvas will store educational resources and educational links that will be used for the 20-21 school year by students and parents.
Beginning August 17, 2020 through September 4, 2020, student will interact virtually with teachers and complete assignments via the LMS platform, Canvas, Zoom and Google Meet. Parents will be continuously updated via various mediums such as the district webpage, AIMS, Zoom, Remind, GroupMe, Facebook and other social media. Students will return back to campus for face-to-face instruction on September 8, 2020. Parents who opt for virtual learning will be responsible for ensuring that students continue to participate and obtain the necessary instructional hours required for traditional students through the Canvas platform.