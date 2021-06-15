OKOLONA – The Okolona Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), in partnership with the State and National NCNW, is launching Good Health Women’s Immunization Networks to raise awareness of the benefits of immunizations as a critical element of good health.
While our primary focus in the first year of Good Health Wins will be listening to and activating NCNW member networks around COVID -19 and other immunizations, we want to ensure their voices are heard beyond their own communities. Our goal is to build trustworthiness as a key strategy for addressing vaccine hesitancy and achieve health equity.
The Okolona Section of NCNW will kick off the Good Health Wins Initiative by hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 19 at the Pearle Davis Park in Okolona. The family event will include live music, vendors, African drummers, historical skit and activities for children.
Access Health will also provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the public. Teh celebration is scheduled from 1-6 p.m. Remember to bring lawn chairs. We will follow CDC protocol for safety.
Since June is National Men’s Health Month, Oliver Johnson will provide information regarding men’s health. Stella Smith is coordinator of the Good health Wins for Okolona Section and Louise Cole is President of the local section.
For more information, contact any member of the NCNW.