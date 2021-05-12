OKOLONA -- Patsy Gregory, who is the Economic Development Liaison for the City of Okolona, this week outlined several major economic developments under way in the city.
The changes include several new businesses locating in the city, several others expanding, the city’s receipt of a $584,000 grant for downtown water line improvements, and receipt of an airport improvement grant.
“Some of this news has been previously reported on our City of Okolona Facebook page. We are having such a great spring that I wanted to make sure everyone receives this news.
“Several new businesses have chosen Okolona as their new place to operate. We welcome them and appreciate their private investment. Our sales tax revenue will increase, giving us additional dollars to improve Okolona and offer new places to shop. We want to thank them for their commitment to Okolona and ask everyone to support them,” Gregory said.
Here’s a list of the changes:
• Dollar Tree/Family Dollar-Ribbon cutting was held on Thursday, April 29. They are located at 511 West Monroe Avenue, in the building previously owned by Freds.
• Dollar General Market is open at same location on N. Church. This was formerly Dollar General. They offer fresh, frozen and refrigerated food offerings, in addition to the same categories, brands and products that customers trust Dollar General to carry. They will also offer stylish, new and on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
• Dollar General is building a new store at 417 East Monroe Avenue. More information will be given later.
• McGregory Scrap Metal is the latest new business in Okolona by owner, Steve McGregory. It will be located at 154 Lassiter Drive. He is relocating McGregory City Closeouts to 200 North Church Street in a building that he recently acquired. He will sell general merchandise, including furniture and clothing closeouts. McGregory Consolidated Sales will move to 237 West Main Street and will continue to sell used restaurant equipment.
• Okolona Express added fuel pumps at their location at Church Street/Monroe Avenue. This business was previously named Sprint Mart.
• Tracy Burns Insurance and Elevate Marketing Group, LLC are located at 316 W Main. Ribbon Cuttings will be held Thursday, May 6, at 9 a.m. Elevate Marketing Group LLC, is owned by Frederick Adams and Tracy Burns Insurance, is owned by Tracy Burns.
• We regret to say that King Forge Steel will relocate to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The owner, Lucian Young, said he was impressed with our efficiency in getting permits and questions answered in a timely manner.
• Historic Main Street sidewalk cleaning campaign is underway. You can notice the difference on block by City Hall.
• Okolona had the opportunity to tell its story in April to a group of CREATE Career Coaches. They learned about the exciting things that are happening and had lunch on Main Street at Generations. “It was great to have planned visitors in our city. There are many people visiting unaware to us,” Mrs. Gregory said.
• Okolona received a grant for continued improvement at Okolona Municipal-Richard Stovall Field Airport of $13,000.
• Okolona received a grant of $584,208.63 in the historic American Rescue Plan Act. Planned usage of earmarked allocations will be used for Main street downtown water line replacement improvements. For more information, please visit https://www.nlc.org/resource/estimated-local-allocations-in-the-american-rescue-plan/?utm_campaign=covid19&utm_medium=email&utm_source=informz&utm_content=arp-allocation-tracker-2021041&ut.
“There will be additional announcements soon, so be on the lookout! Okolona really is the Little City That Does Big Things! Be sure that you are following ‘City of Okolona’ on Facebook,” Gregory concluded.