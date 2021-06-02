OKOLONA • The Mississippi State Legislature appropriated $250,000 for the City of Okolona to use towards their welcome center project.
“It is with great pleasure that we announce $250,000 funding from the Mississippi Legislature to continue our work on Okolona Welcome Center at 247 West Main Street on Historic Main Street,” said Okolona Economic Development Liaison Patsy Gregory. “We certainly appreciate the efforts of our legislative body.”
The official letter was presented to Mayor Sherman Carouthers and Gregory by Representative Jon Lancaster, Representative Rickey Thompson and Senator Ben Suber.
“It is with great pleasure that I join Senator Ben Suber and Representative Rickey Thompson in congratulating you on receiving the following funding from the Mississippi State Legislature: $250,000 for the purpose of establishing a Welcome Center,” read the letter presented to the city from Representative Lancaster.
The money is part of a larger program which the legislature used to dispense money to counties and municipalities for work on betterment projects.
Recently the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors were presented with a letter informing them that $350,000 had been allocated for the project to renovate the Houston Courthouse.
Like the county, the City of Okolona had also received a grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, in the amount of $85,765.45, also for the project. It will be combined with the legislative money.
The City received its own bill in the legislature allocating the money to them.
“Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($250,000) shall be allocated and disbursed as grant funds to the City of Okolona, Mississippi, to assist in paying costs associated with the purchase, repair, renovation, furnishing and equipping of a building and related facilities on Main Street in the City of Okolona, for the purpose of establishing a welcome center in which historical information relating to the City of Okolona will be displayed, including, but not limited to, information relating to the furniture, banking, retail and farming industries; education; historical collections owned by individuals and organizations; genealogy; Okolona College; and the Battle of Okolona and the War Between the States,” read Lines 2214-2225 of Senate Bill 2971.