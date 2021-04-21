OKOLONA – As the dust settles from the primary elections held two weeks ago, voters in Okolona are prepping to head to the polls again, this time to cast their ballots to decide the winners of the runoff races.
There were two races that will be holding runoff elections next week. They include Ward 1 Alderman and Ward 6 Alderman.
In Ward 1, the incumbent Jesse Carouthers did not make it to the runoff, instead, Dorris Ann-Lowe Bailey and Sarah Bean will face off.
The vote counts included:
Doris Ann-Lowe Bailey – 46
Sarah Bean – 27
Ward 6 saw the incumbent make it into the runoff, with Shirley Bogan advancing to face off against Corey Young.
The vote counts for that race included:
Bogan – 48
Young – 34
These are the only runoffs being held in Chickasaw as Houston will not have any races on the ballot again until the general election in June and Houlka and Woodland already have their boards decided as all of the candidates were running unopposed.