Monroe County Fire Coordinator and Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker was awarded the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association Combination Fire Chief of the Year Award, which represents departments comprising full-time and volunteer firefighters.
The Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association gives two awards annually. One’s for a 100 percent career department, the other for a combination or volunteer department. Okolona has career firemen and volunteers.
Chief Tucker said recently: “It puts a lot into perspective. Sometimes you get to feeling like, ‘Am I really doing a good job?’ When the other fire chiefs throughout the state recognize you’re doing a great job, it means a lot.”
He has been full-time chief at the Okolona Fire Department since 2007 and Monroe County fire coordinator since March 2013.
Over the years, he’s held positions at various fire departments including Hatley and Amory. He was chief at Wren for about 12 years. He also worked in Louisiana for a time and was assistant chief for a fire department there.
Tucker is now first vice president of the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association, where he previously served as president. He also serves on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Board of Emergency Telecommunications Standards and Training and the Mississippi Building Code Council.
He’s a second generation firefighter. His father retired from being a firefighter, which is what Tucker always wanted to be.
He’s also under consideration for the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs Fire Chief of the Year Award, which will be announced later in 2022.
The Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association’s Combination Fire Chief of the Year Award is for someone who has gone above and beyond what is asked of them.
Folks around here already know that’s the kind of man Chief Tucker is. It validates that belief that the rest of the state took notice.