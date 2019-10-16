OKOLONA – Earlier this year, the City of Okolona established a Beautification Committee and tasked them with raising funds to beautify the city.
They decided that a good way to do this would be a Thursday in the Park series. It would serve to raise funds for beautification while also promoting economic development and providing a medium for the community to gather together.
The event series was held one Thursday monthly during June, August, September and October.
There were different performances at each of the events including gospel music and church youth groups.
They also allowed room for politicians to speak and set up booths if they so wished.
There were food vendors at each event. They included Scotty Kyles who served BBQ, Generations Sizzling Griddle Cafe and Shake a Rag.
Among the events sponsors were Armstrong Kiddie Care, Doris Bailey, Bank of Okolona, Jimmy Dean Beard, Best Buy, Chickasaw Fabric, Cunningham BBQ, E4 Cattle Company, Bob Gregory, Griggs, H&H, Holland Funeral Home, Jake’s, Kid First Preschool, Little Annie’s, Mama Cille’s, Minniece Insurance, Scott’s Auto Parts, Turner Flowers and Williams Funeral Home.
According to Patsy Gregory, the Economic Liason for Okolona, each subsequent Thursday saw an increase in attendance, and they have heard from several people that they enjoyed the events.
After the expenses, the Beautification Committee has over $1,100 to apply to the beautification of the city. They have already gotten a jumpstart by purchasing new planters/flowers for their downtown park. They also have T-shirts and mugs available for purchase/order at City Hall.
The event seemed to be a success, and the committee definitely will not stop moving forward, Gregory said.
“I would like to thank the Beautification Committee,” said Gregory. “Members include Doris Bailey, Martha Henson, Sarah Jenkins, Zettie Johnson, Tolanda Ramsey, Dee Quinn, Harolyn Flynt and myself. Citizens are encouraged to join our efforts and provide input as to additional ideas to beautify our area.”