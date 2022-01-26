OKOLONA — The Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board met Thursday, Jan. 13 and took care of the following items of business, according to board minutes.
Board members present included: Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Barr-Zoom, Kinard Moore-Zoom, Dorothy Blanchard.
William Bailey was absent.
– The meeting was called to order at 5:45 by the Board President Barbara Carouthers and commenced as opening meeting. The invocation was given by Chad Spence.
– The Board voted to (adopt the agenda as presented/adopt the agenda with amendments); motion by Kinard Moore, seconded by Dorothy Blanchard, For: (votes cast for Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Barr, Dorothy Blanchard and Kinard Moore) Against: (votes cast against; NONE) Passed.
– The Board voted to approve the December 09, 2021 Board Meeting Minutes (as presented; motion by Dorothy Blanchard, seconded by Kinard Moore, For: (votes cast for; Barbara Carouthers Lorene Barr, Dorothy Blanchard, and Kinard Moore) Against: (votes cast against; NONE) Passed
– A motion was made to amend the Facility Rental Policy revision and add it with revisions to the February Agenda. Motion was made by Lorene Barr and seconded by Kinard Moore (votes cast for the motion; Barbara Carouthers Lorene Barr, Dorothy Blanchard, and Kinard Moore)(Against: NONE) PASSED
B. Policy AFC Authority for Emergency Closing 1st Read –no vote
C. Bereavement Policy 1st Read-no vote
D. BCBG Policy: Voting Method at Board Meeting 1st Read-no vote
E. BCBH Policy: Minutes of Board Meeting 1st Read-no vote
F. DJAA Policy Authorized Signatures 1st Read-no vote
G. DIB Policy Financial Report and Statements 1st Read-no vote
H. Consideration to approve OES Jr. Beta Club Convention Request to Attend
I. Consideration to approve OMS Jr. Beta Club Convention Request to attend
Motion was made to approve OES Jr. Beta (H) and OMS Jr. Beta (I) Clubs to atten the Convention, Motion was made by Dorothy Blanchard and seconded by Lorene Barr, (votes cast for the motion; Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Barr, Dorothy Blanchard and Kinard Moore) (Against) None) PASSED
J. Consideration to Approve OES Jr. Beta Fundraiser
K. Consideration to Approve OES Beauty Review Fundraiser
L. Consideration to Approve OES Fundraiser selling Chieftain Heads
Motion was made to approve OES Jr. Beta (I), Beauty Review (K), and selling Chieftain heads Fundraisers. Motion was made by Dorothy Blanchard and seconded by Lorene Barr, (votes cast for the motion; Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Barr, Dorothy Blanchard, and Kinard Moore) (Against; NONE) PASSED
M. Consideration to approve the increase of activity fund expenditures based on revenue received as needed.
Motion was made to increase the activity fund based on revenue received as needed. Motion was made by Dorothy Blanchard and seconded by Kinard Moore, (Votes cast for the motion; Barbara Carouthers, Dorothy Blanchard and Kinard Moore)(Against; Lorene Barr) PASSED
– Reports From School Administrators
1. High School – Mr. Watkins
2. CTE – Mr. Tacker
3. Athletic Department – Coach Harvey
– Consent Agenda
1. Bentley Ivy (K) Benjamin Ivy (2) be released from OMSSD to attend the Houston School District.
2. Consideration to Approve to pay Stouts $33,691.65 for carpet replacement (ESSER)
3. Consideration to pay Armistad $1430.00 for FMLA Building Admin Training
4. Consideration to approve Retired Education Grant 2-22 for OES
5. Personnel Recommendation Jan 13,2022
A. Barbara Jones – Girls Power Lifting - $700.00 supplement
B. Nina Harris-Part-Time Cafeteria- $9.11 per hour
C. Diana Horton- OHS Head Cook- $11.00 per hour
D. Kelli Rush – OES Cafeteria – 12.00 per hour
– Motion was made to accept the financial statements as given. Motion by Kinard Moore and seconded by Dorothy Blanchard (votes cast for the motion Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Barr, Dorothy Blanchard and Kinard Moore) (Against; NONE) PASSED
– Superintendent Report
– There being no further business, the Board voted to adjourn at 8:12. Motion by Lorene Barr, seconded by Dorothy Blanchard, For: (votes cast for; Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Barr, Dorothy Blanchard and Kinard Moore)(votes cast against; NONE) PASSED.