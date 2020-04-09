OKOLONA -- The Okolona School Board voted unanimously to hire a new high school principal during its special 5 p.m. called meeting Thursday, March 26.
Present were board members Mrs. Barbara Carouthers, Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr, Rev. James D King, Mr. and William Bailey. Kinard Moore was absent. Others present were Superintendent Chad Spence and Vanetta Sykes.
The meeting was called to order by Board President Barbara Carouthers and commenced as an opening meeting. The invocation was given by Rev. James D. King.
The board:
--Voted to adopt the agenda as presented. (Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /M/, Rev. James D. King /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mrs. Carouthers, Mrs. Moore Barr, Rev. King, and Mr. Bailey. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Voted to approve Michael Anthony Watkins Jr. as Okolona High School Principal. Watkins, who was previously principal at Coffeeville High School, replaces former principal John Michael Tacker, who now becomes Okolona Vocational Director. Tacker replaces Amy Anderson in the Vocational Director position. Anderson, who is a previous principal at Okolona High School, is retiring.
--Accepted Cassandra Norman’s resignation letter as the Okolona High School cafeteria worker as presented.
Votes cast for the personnel actions motion: (Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /M/, Rev James D. King /S/. Mrs. Carouthers, Mrs. Moore Barr, Rev King, and Mr. Bailey. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Voted to go into closed session to determine if the item for consideration was an executive session issue. (Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /M/, Rev James D King /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mrs. Carouthers, Mrs. Moore Barr, Rev King, and Mr. Bailey. Votes cast against the motion: none).
The board determined that the one item listed on the agenda was an executive session issue allowed by law, voted to go into executive session, and directed the board Assistant Secretary to notify the public attendees at the board meeting the board would be going into executive session for the purpose of personnel matters.
The board voted to uphold the Superintendent’s decision regarding the personnel matter. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mrs. Carouthers, Mrs. Moore Barr, Rev. King, and Mr. Bailey. Votes cast against the motion: none)
--Voted to return to regular session, (Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /M/, Rev. James D. King /S/. Votes cast for the motion. Mrs. Carouthers, Mrs. Moore Barr, Rev. King, and Mr. Bailey. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Voted to adjourn at 5:54 p.m. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mrs. Carouthers, Mrs. Moore Barr, Rev. King, and Mr. Bailey. Votes cast against the motion: none).