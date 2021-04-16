OKOLONA - The Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board took care of the following items of business during its 5 p.m. meeting March 18.
Those present were Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Barr, Kinard Moore, Dorothy Blanchard, William Bailey-phone, Chad Spence, Tonya Little, Casandra Trimble and DeMoreo Reddick-zoom.
All votes taken were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The meeting was called to order by Board President Barbara Carouthers and commenced as an open meeting. The invocation was given by Kinard Moore.
Trustees:
--Voted to adopt the agenda as presented.
--Voted to approve the Feb. 11, 2021 board meeting minutes as presented.
--Held a board election and voted to keep everyone in their current positions for the 2021-2022 year.
--Voted to rent out the High School Gym to Ms. Toney on March 27, 2021.
--Voted to use Kids First Consultant for leadership and teacher training during the 2021-2022 school year in the amount of $104,500.
--Agreed to continue the discussion of selling the former central office at the April 2021 board meeting.
--Discussed approval for the Beta Club to attend the National Conference in Florida, and agreed to continue the discussion in the April 2021 board meeting.
--Voted approval to move funds from account line1120-900-2310-000-339-01 to account line 2711-900-2210-000-339-90 to pay the Three Rivers bill within the 2020-2021 budget.
--Voted to approve paying Three Rivers for Skills Tech Lab Administrative costs in the amount of $4,533.35.
--Voted to approve paying Garfield Gunn for roof repair to the band hall in the amount of $2300.
--Voted to approve paying Stand Flooring in the amount of $1,537.
--Voted to approve paying Mr. Plumb-it in the amount of $1247.35.
--Voted to accept the February 2021 financial report
--Heard the Superintendent’s Report. Local Agreement was discussed and it will be discussed at the April board meeting.
--Voted to adjourn at 7:45 pm.