OKOLONA -- The Okolona School Board held a regular school board meeting Thursday, June 10 at 5 p.m. and transacted the following business.
Those present were Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Barr, Dorothy Blanchard, Kinard Moore, William Bailey -- phone, Attorney Reddick, Superintendent Chad Spence, Cassandra Trimble, Tonya Little, and Ken McGaha.
The meeting was called to order by Board President Barbara Carouthers at 6:03 p.m., and commenced as opening meeting. The invocation was given by Chad Spence.
Trustees took the following actions at the meeting. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board:
--Adopted the agenda as presented.
--Approved the minutes as presented.
--Placed an employee handbook, OMS student handbook, and student handbook all on first read, discussed them but took no action.
--Approved to advertise to bid on the former central office.
-- Approved the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan 2021-2022
--Approve the 2021-2022 coaching supplements.
--Approval to pay Gena Mattison Glenn Court reporter in the amount of $290.
--Approval to pay Paul Davis Restoration in the amount of $200 for the Band Hall inspection
--Approval to provide a supplement in the amount of $5,000 from ESSER Funds to Ken McGaha and Casandra Trimble. The action was taken after executive session.
--Approve Gwendolyn Coleman as an Independent Contractor for the Special Ed. Department at the rate of $60 per hour.
--Approved the Consent Agenda as follows:
A. Pay Hancock Bank $59,214.60.
B. Pay Bank of Okolona $4,887.60.
C. Obsolete CTE Fixed Assets.
D. Approved the contract for School Board Attorney DeMoreo Reddick.
--Accepted the following personnel recommendation – certified and non-certified.
--Accepted the resignation of Ms. Swinney.
--Accepted the financial report as given, including the May 20201 Monthly Financials, and the Okolona Cash Flow Statement for May 2021.
--Accepted the Superintendent Report, dealing with safety of the students. The superintendent said all students will return to traditional learning for the 2021-2022 school year.
--Went into executive session but took no action.
-- Adjourned at 7:49 p.m.