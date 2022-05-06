OKOLONA —The Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board met Thursday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. and conducted the following items of business.
Board members present included Barbara Carouthers, Lorene
Moore, Fred Gandy, Dorothy Blanchard, and Kinard Moore.
Others present included Chad Spence, Kenneth McGaha,
Cassandra Trimble, Tonya Little and Demoreo Reddick-Zoom.
The meeting was called to order by the Board President at 5:34 p.m. and commenced as an open meeting. The invocation was given by Fred Gandy.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise stated.
Trusters:
—Voted to adopt the agenda as presented.
—Voted to approve the Feb. 10, 2022 and Feb. 27, 2022 board meeting minutes as presented.
—Held School Board position elections.
—Lorene Barr nominated Kinard Moore for president.Nominations were then closed, and Moore was then elected and accepted by the board.
—Barbara Carouthers nominated Lorene Barr for Vice President. Nominations were then closed, and Barr was then elected and accepted by the board.
—Barbara Carouthers nominated Dorothy Blanchard for secretary. Nominations were then closed, and Blanchard was then elected and accepted by the board.
—Dorothy Blanchard nominated Barbara Carouthers for Assistant Secretary. Nominations were closed, and Carouthers was then elected and accepted by the board.
—Barbara Carouthers nominated Fred Gandy for Chaplain. Nominations were closed, and Gandy was elected and accepted by the board.
—Heard an Access Health presentation.
—Voted to increase the budget $5,887.08 to pay Kelly Services.
—Tabled the subject of ServiceMaster contract termination until the board’s next meeting.
—Tabled a request to allow the Beta Club to attend the National Convention in Nashville, Tenn., until the board’s next meeting.
—Approved a request for Southern Procurement to bid janitorial services and Chrome Books replacement for K-12 grades.
—Voted to adopt the consent agenda with amendments.
—Approved a proposed Budget Calendar for 2022-2023.
—Approved the Beta Club Fundraiser March14-May 15.
—Approved to pay $3,000 to Rodabough Education Group.
—Approved the MAP contract with OMSSD.
—Approved the March personnel recommendation.
—Approved the 20222-2023 district administration.
—Approved to pay Armistad $937.50
—Approved to pay board attorney Demoreo Reddick $705 for work done outside his regular duties as board attorney.
—Approved a 2021-2022 SPED Contract of Intent for training teachers.
—Voted to accept the financial report as given, consisting of February 2022 financials and the Okolona Cash Flow statement.
—Heard a Superintendent Report concerning teacher and student absences during March.
—Heard a report on OES driveway improvements; the work is expected to be completed before school is out this year.
—Voted to adjourn at 7:32 p.m.