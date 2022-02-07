OKOLONA — The Okolona School Board will “probably” choose a replacement during its Thursday, Feb. 10 meeting for late board president William Earl Bailey Sr., 69, who died late last month, district officials said this week.
No definite decision to do so had been made as of Thursday, Feb. 3, district officials said.
After an unexpected illness late Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, Bailey was transported to NMMC-Tupelo. He died Thursday, Jan. 27 from complications from pneumonia.
Services were Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Okolona High School gym. Interment followed at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona.
Whoever is chosen will serve out the rest of Bailey’s four year term, which expires this November. A special school district election will be held at that time to choose his replacement.
Bailey had served as a school board trustee since 2013.
It was the first time in anyone’s memory an Okolona School Board member died while serving his term of office.
He was a vital part of the community for many years. In addition to his school board tenure, he was a former president of the Okolona Chamber of Commerce.
He received the Community Service Award in 2016.
He was a 1970 graduate of the last Fannie Carter High School class before the integration of Okolona High School.
He worked for 35-plus years in the funeral home business. In 2021 he and his family began their own business—Bailey Funeral Home.
Bailey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.