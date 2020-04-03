OKOLONA --The COVID-19 virus claimed a victim in Okolona this week, but the casualty wasn’t human.
The Okolona School District has ended its program to feed youngsters while school’s out, Superintendent Chad Spence said this week.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Okolona Municipal School District will no longer serve the sack lunches,” the superintendent said. He said the program was canceled from a safety standpoint due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Some called it Meals on Wheels, or Food to Go. Whatever the name, the district’s program to feed district youngsters was rolling along well until the cancellation, Superintendent Spence said this week.
State schools were dismissed earlier this month after spring break in connection with the coronavirus. School is slated to resume Tuesday, April 21, according to published reports.
The program began Monday, March 16 -- the week after spring break - and offered about 250 sack breakfast/lunch meals per day Monday through Friday to district youngsters in grades K-12.
Under the program, parents or students came by the school’s parking lot entrance from 10 a.m. - noon and picked up the meals.
If for some reason that wasn’t possible, parents could call the district office, and district bus drivers driving their buses would deliver the meals.
The meals varied daily, but a representative example was a sandwich, milk, and perhaps a soft drink or Pop-Tart.
“The food was provided and prepared through our cafeteria program using non-perishable food we had on hand,” Superintendent Spence said this week.