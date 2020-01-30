OKOLONA • Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board approved several personnel changes, and voted to reward youngsters who did well on recent tests.
Board members present included William Bailey, Sarah Jenkins, Barbara Carouthers, Kinard Moore, and Lorene Moore Barr. Others present were Chad Spence, Casandra Trimble and Vanetta Sykes.
The meeting was called to order by the Board Vice President Sarah Jenkins and commenced as an open meeting. The invocation was given by William Bailey. The board voted to adopt the agenda as presented. (Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore, and Mrs. Moore Barr.
Trustees:
--Approved the following personnel recommendations: Keesha Dilworth as the Elementary Cafeteria Manager; accepted Cindy Moore’s resignation letter as the Food Service Director ended SY 2019-2020; accepted Diana Horton resignation letter as the head cook at OHS cafeteria; and approved Rachel Hearn as the Physical Science teacher. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore and Mrs. Moore Barr.
--Approved OES purchasing 15 Wal-Mart gift cards for $375 for students that scored advanced on their MAAP Testing.
The Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) is designed to measure student achievement in English Language Arts (ELA), Mathematics, Science, and US History. Students are assessed in grades 3 through 8 in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, grades 5 and 8 Science, Algebra I, Biology I, English II, and US History. The results of all MAAP assessments provide information to be used for the improvement of student achievement, according to the Mississippi Department of Education website.
--Approved the Dec. 12, 2019 board meeting minutes as presented. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore and Mrs. Moore Barr.
--Accepted a $1,000 donation from the Retired Education Personnel of MS for computers for OES. (Mr. Kinard Moore /M/, Mr. William Bailey /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore and Mrs. Moore Barr.
--Approved paying Zoo Crew Promotions, Inc. $105 for 10 cheer t-shirts. (Mr. Kinard Moore /M/, Mr. William Bailey /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore, and Mrs. Moore Barr.
--Approved the consent agenda as presented. (Mr. William Bailey, Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, and Mrs. Moore Barr.
The consent agenda included:
--Donating two buses to Chickasaw County EMT and one bus to Black Farmers
Association.
--Payment Of District Claims Policy, Fixed Assets Policy and Policy E and
EFA.
--Paying Fuel Man $2763.25.
--Approving a turnaround at Raylee Darden 244 CR 174 Okolona.
--Approving PO# 43750 Agile Sports Technologies for dues of $450.
--Approving entry fee for Power Lifting in the amount of $250 for Erin Swinney.
--Approving paying Coleen Ray hotel accommodations of $131.75 to attend the Central Access Conference on Jan. 16, 2020.
--Approval of registration fee of $500 for the Central Access Conference on Jan. 16. 2020.
--Approval to pay John Tacker hotel accommodation of $96 to attend the Central Access Conference on Jan. 16, 2020
--Approval for OES field trip to National Civil Rights Museum to Memphis, March 20, 2020.
--Approval of LaShanda Hoskins hotel accommodation of $96 to attend Las Links
Conference Feb. 6, 2020.
--Approval of LaShanda Hoskins hotel accommodations of $126 to attend the
System Wide Professional Growth Feb. 27, 2020.
--Approval of Lealue Triplett hotel accommodations of $136 to attend the System
Wide Professional Growth Feb. 27, 2020.
--Approval to pay Chad Spence hotel accommodation of $267 and registration fee of $300 to attend 2020 Mass Winter Conference on Jan. 26-29, 2020.
--Approval to pay Chad Spence hotel accommodation of $192 to attend Basic Course for new school board members on Jan. 17-18, 2020.
--Approval to pay Chad Spence registration fee of $125 to attend Hot Topics Seminar at MSBA on Jan 22, 2020.
--Approval to pay Lorene Moore Barr hotel accommodation of $178 to attend a basic course for new school board members on Jan. 17-18, 2020.
--Approval of OCTC travel.
--Approval to accept a $100 donation from Chickasaw Container Inc. to OES.
--Hearing the superintendent’s report.
--Approval of the financial report as presented. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Moore and Mrs. Moore Barr.
--Heard a financial report consisting of the claim docket, current budget status, reconciled bank statements, statement of revenues and expenditures, cash flow statement by month, and combined balance sheet.
--Voted to adjourn at 5:30 p.m. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Kinard, and Mrs. Moore Barr.