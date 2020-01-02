OKOLONA -- The Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board approved several district personnel changes, accepted a grant for the elementary school, and approved a donation for student achievement as part of a series of items of business during its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Dec. 12.
Those present were board members William Bailey, Sarah Jenkins, Kinard Moore, and Dr. Fred Gady. Board member Barbara Carouthers was absent.
Others present were Superintendent Chad Spence, Casandra Trimble, and Vanetta Sykes.
Trustees:
--Were called to order by the Board Vice President Sarah Jenkins and commenced as opening meeting. The invocation was given by William Bailey. The board voted to adopt the agenda as presented. (Mr. William Bailey/M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Kinard. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved Amy Anderson CTE Director until May 2020, Ralph Greene to replace Mr. Stegall at OMS, Mr. Stegall letter of resignation, Jarvis Brumby and Daryl Buchanan as certified volunteers for the boys’ basketball team as presented. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Kinard Moore. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Voted to accept the $2,000 Wal-Mart grant for OES as presented. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Accepted Dr. Jerome Smith’s $500 donation for Student Achievement for OES, OHS, and OMS.
--Approved the Nov. 19, 2019 board meeting minutes and Dec. 2, 2019 special called board meeting minutes. The board voted to approve the Nov. 19, 2019 and Dec. 2, 2019 minutes as presented. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Discussed the Elevator Project Major Design. No action was taken.
--Heard updates from Warren Bowen. No action was taken.
---Discussed First Read Policies (Revised Payment of District Claims Policy Added). No action was taken.
--Approved OCTC travel to Hattiesburg Public Library Jan 2-3, 2020, Meridian Community College Jan 24-25, 2020 and Millsaps CTC Feb 21-22, 2020 as presented. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved Carl Lathan to receive $1,500 for assistant teacher pay as presented. (Mr. Kinard Moore /M/, Mr. William Bailey /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved the revised Crisis Plan as presented. (Mr. Kinard Moore /M/, Mr. William Bailey /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore. Votes against the motion: none).
--Voted to reimburse Chad Spence upfront $250 for OHS testing incentives as presented. (Mr. Kinard Moore /M/, Mr. William Bailey /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore. Votes against the motion: none).
--Approved the shortfall loan payment to Trustmark Bank in the amount of $29,236.02 as presented. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore. Votes against the motion: none).
--Approved the consent agenda as presented. (Mr. William Bailey /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved to pay 2020 MAPT Conference registration fee of $100 for Jason Pickens.
--Approved 2020 MAPT Conference hotel accommodation of $258 for Jason Pickens.
--Approved to pay Game Truck for OES MAAP Celebration of $299.
--Approved to pay Fuel Man $4,329.14.
--Approved to pay Maloney Glass and Overhead $6,299.89 for OHS and $12,210.11 for OES.
--Approved to pay Miller's Safe and Lock Service in the amount of $2,431.15 for OES.
--Approved to pay Okolona Messenger $300 for advertising request for quotation for two weeks.
--Approved to reimburse Mark Fields $631.04 for OMS field trip.
--Approval to reimburse Chad Spence $564 for OES Disney on Ice tickets.
--Approved to pay Lealue Triplett Nov 7, 2019 travel reimbursement of $68.67 paid with federal funds.
--Approved to pay Laskeisha Ivy Nov 22, 2019 travel reimbursement of $30.52 paid with federal funds.
--Approval to pay ICC $294 for OHS Dual Enrollment paid with federal funds.
--Approved to pay Positive Promotions $399.89 paid with federal funds.
--Approved to pay School Specialty $673.57 paid with federal funds.
--Approved to pay Greene Education Services $8,700 paid with federal funds.
--Approved to pay Performance-Based Education $35,000.
--Approved to pay BXS Insurance $1,628 for worker's compensation.
--Approved to pay the district's portion of the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center of $4,092.48.
--Approved to pay the Bank of Okolona $5,413.24 for GOB 14 principal and interest.
--Approved to pay JD CPA, PLLC in the amount of $5,000.
--Approved to pay PO# 42855 Balfour L.G. Company in the amount of $14.14 for shipping and handling.
--Approved to pay PO# 43653 Donald Edge $1,126 for Homecoming T Shirts.
--Approved to pay PO# 43885 Kelly Services $4,112.85.
--Approved to pay Zawartha Triplett for Hotel Reimbursement in the amount of $186.70.
--Approved to pay Amory Glass Company $1,290 for all schools.
--Approved to pay E. Cornell Malone Corporation $947.98 for OHS Roof repairs.
--Approved to pay MSBA PO# 43789 Fall Leadership Registration Fee of $1,120 for the School Board.
--Approved to pay MSBA PO# 43791 Fall Leadership Registration Fee of $280 for Chad Spence.
--Approved to pay Barnes and Noble $159.92 with federal funds.
Approved to pay Edulastic software for OES $500 for OES with federal funds.
--Approved to pay MS Athletic Administrators Conference Registration Fee of $705 and Imperial Palace Hotel Accommodations $291.16 for Mark Fields.
--Approved paying Joey's A/C & Electrical $2,820.
--Approved to pay Up Church Services i$3,686.10
--Approved to pay Demoreo Reddick School Board Attorney $600.
--Approved to pay Empire Truck Sales $697.28.
--Approved to pay Sam’s $269.54 for OES.
--Heard a Superintendent Report on accreditation status
--Approved the financial report as presented. (Dr. Fred Gandy /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mr. Jenkins, Mr. Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
The report included the claim docket, current budget status, reconciled bank statements, statement of revenues and expenditures, cash flow statement by month and combined balance sheet.
--Voted to adjourn at 6:10 p.m. (Dr. Fred Gandy /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mr. Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).