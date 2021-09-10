OKOLONA – The Okolona School District has become the latest in the area to have to make the switch to virtual learning.
The announcement was made via the district's social media platforms late on Thursday, Sep. 2 that the schools would be going to virtual learning through Monday, Sep. 20, due to the uptick of cases in the area.
“Due to an increase number of students who have been quarantined or tested positive for COVID-19 at OES, all OES students (Pre-K-5) will be virtual for two weeks starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021,” said Superintendent Chad Spence. “Students will return to school Monday, September 20, 2021.”
The students who have paid their technology fees were allowed to pick up a Chromebook to carry home to complete assignments, and those who didn't pay the fee, or who do not have access to internet were given packets.
The Chromebook/packet pick up was held on Thursday, Sep. 9.
Teachers were still required to come in to complete teaching duties.
“Teachers will report to school each day for virtual instruction and planning.”
Spence said that the safety of their students and faculty was the main focus of the district, and the reason that they made the decision to go virtual. He also said for parents to keep an eye on the website and social media for updates.
“Please check our district website and social media page for updates on district. OMSSD is committed to the safety and well-being of our students and employees.”