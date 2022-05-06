OKOLONA — If you live in Okolona, and wonder who’s teaching your children, read on.
The Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board approved the following personnel for the 2022-2023 school year at its 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14 board meeting, according to board records:
—Okolona Elementary School:
—Tessa Honeycutt, counselor.
—Certified staff:
—Marcie Ivy, librarian; Tiffany Chunn, 1st grade; Tammy Criddle, 1st grade; Sarah Hampton, 4th math; Mallory Ellis, 3rd grade ELA; Martavious Ford, 5th grade science; La’Keshia Johnson, kindergarten; Anna Marie Ingram, 3rd grade math; Darla Poutoa, 5th grade ELA; Tosha Rhea, 2nd grade ELA; DeAnna Richardson, 5th grade math; Janisha Smith, 4th grade ELA; Tanya Wilson, kindergarten.
—Special Services:
—Dorothy Buchanan, Gifted; Veronica Hayes, special education inclusion; Erin Morgan, special education inclusion.
—Okolona Middle School:
—LaKeisha Ivy, counselor:
—Certified staff:
—Sierra Comer, science 6th and 7th; Shameka Isbell, 7th math; Teresa Robinson, English/Language arts 8th; Marcus Gladney, social studies 6th and 7th; Whitney Johnson, 6th ELA; Emily Knight, theatre 7th and 8th; Pamela Marshall, cyber foundations I and II; Kevin Devenport, junior high band 6th, 7th 8th; Ashley Payne, special education inclusion; June Dotson, special education, self-contained life skills; Marcie Ivy, librarian; Carl Lathan, social studies 6th and 7th; Colby Lathan, special education inclusion; Barbara Jones, social studies 6th-8th; LaKayla Orr, 6th math; Lakesha Lucious, science 8th grade.
—Non-certified:
—LaPasha Hodges, TA sped.
—Okolona High School:
—Certified staff:
—Arteria Clifton, biology; Barbara Lucas, algebra I; Kenneth Evans, U.S. History; Jackie Brown, STEM; Renee Pounds, English; Veronica MCalister, history; Rachel Hearns, College and career ready; Kevin Devenport, band; Emily Knight, theatre arts; Annette Matthews, Sped; Leslie Earnest, sped; Roxanne Tucker, chemistry; Hilary Bevill, algebra II, geometry; Tristian Shelly, English II/IV.
—Okolona Career and Technology Center:
—Colleen Ray, CTE counselor.
—Certified staff:
—Alquana Chandler, family consumer sciences; Danielle Webb-Houk; teacher academy 1 and 2; Tori Pinson, hospitality and tourism; Tomeker Hodges, health sciences; Jason Pickens, welding; Joseph Tackitt, carpentry and construction; Kristi Tipton, business marketing and finance; Stephanie Kitchens, student services.
In other board news:
—Superintendent Chad Spence’s contract was approved for the coming school year at the board’s January meeting.
—District administrators were approved for the coming school year at the board’s February meeting. A list is forthcoming, district officials said.