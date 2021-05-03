OKOLONA -- Some Okolona athletes will be headed to the state championship for track this week. 

The following students qualified at the North Half track meet to advance to the1A Championship state track meet in Pearl Mississippi.

In the Long Jump, these students advanced:

1st -- Sadarrius Davidson

2nd -- Kelsey Loving

3rd -- Jordan Nance

In the High Jump, this student advanced:

2nd -- Jordan Nance

In the 100 meter dash, this student advanced:

2nd -- Tony Hunter

In the 4x100 relay, these students advanced:

2nd Place -- Sadarrius Davidson

Keelan Davis

Jarrion Pierce

Tony Hunter

Finally, in the 200 meter dash, this student advanced:

3rd -- Tony Hunter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus