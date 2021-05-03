OKOLONA -- Some Okolona athletes will be headed to the state championship for track this week.
The following students qualified at the North Half track meet to advance to the1A Championship state track meet in Pearl Mississippi.
In the Long Jump, these students advanced:
1st -- Sadarrius Davidson
2nd -- Kelsey Loving
3rd -- Jordan Nance
In the High Jump, this student advanced:
2nd -- Jordan Nance
In the 100 meter dash, this student advanced:
2nd -- Tony Hunter
In the 4x100 relay, these students advanced:
2nd Place -- Sadarrius Davidson
Keelan Davis
Jarrion Pierce
Tony Hunter
Finally, in the 200 meter dash, this student advanced:
3rd -- Tony Hunter