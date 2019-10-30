OKOLONA – The Okolona School Board took care of the following items of business during its 5 p.m. regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Okolona Parent Center.
Trustees:
-Approved the Sept. 17, 2019 and Sept. 26, 2019 minutes.
--Heard an update on the Three Story Building repairs by contractor Warren Bowen. The building sustained heavy water damage when a sprinkler system went off earlier this year. Work is under way to replace all tiles on the first and second floor, and plans are for students to return to the building by January of next year, Superintendent Chad Spence said this week.
--Discussed the Three Rivers grant for the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Lab. Okolona High School is one of five area schools to receive the Skill Tech Lab grant, which will be funded for three years. Plans are for the lab to begin operation in Fall, 2020, assuming the necessary certified personnel are on hand.
--Approved amending the 2019-2020 Food Service Agreement with the MAPS organization.
--Approved the Library Handbook for OHS, OMS, and OES.
-Held a second read on the topic of Policy on Okolona School District- Use of School Property.
--Approved an At-Will Agreement for a School Recognition Program.
--Approved a payout for eligible district employees, with the money coming from School Recognition Program funds from the Mississippi Department of Education.
The one-time payout is based on recent state test scores, and will be payable to eligible employees including teachers, counselors and librarians – but not including administrators – by building.
--Approved Mrs. Brown to travel to the Technology Student Association Fall Conference in Raymond, Miss. on Nov 8, 2019.
--Approved Teacher Assistant pay.
--Approved software, food service and travel reimbursements to be paid.
--Approved a OCTC Haunted House Fundraiser.
--Approved the FY19 Amended combined budget
--Approved paying the Fuel Man bill for period 8/26/19-9/29/19 of $4,450.71
--Approved paying the first installment of Workers Compensation.
--Heard a Superintendent Report including a financial report from Casandra Trimble. Trustees also reviewed the claim docket, the current budget status, reconciled bank statements, statement of revenues and expenditures, cash flow statement by month, and the combined balance sheet.
--Approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Spence including certified recommendations and classified recommendations.
The certified recommendations were for Linda Cousins, OMS, add to Summer Curriculum, effective date Oct. 9, 2019; and Amy Anderson, OCTC, OCTC Director, Oct. 10, 2019.
The classified recommendations were for Kayla Mims, OES, Assistant Teacher, Oct. 9, 2019; Barbara Jones, OES, Assistant Teacher, Oct. 9, 2019; and Cassandra Norman, OHS, Part-time Cafeteria Worker, Oct. 9, 2019.
--Accepted a resignation recommendation for Zawartha Triplett Elliot, OCTC, Director, Oct. 4, 2019.
--Heard information concerning the 2019 Fall Leadership Conference Nov. 11-12, 2019, in Jackson.
--Held an Executive Session. The session pertained to a recently-resigned employee; trustees wanted to know the reason for the resignation.
--Adjourned.