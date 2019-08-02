OKOLONA – A special called meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Okolona School District was held Tuesday, July 23, at 6 p.m. at Okolona Elementary Parent Center.
Trustees:
– Approved personnel as recommended by Superintendent Chad Spence: Kevin Devenport, OHS, Band Director, effective date Aug. 1, 2019; Belinda Miles, OMS, ICT 1 & 2, Aug. 1, 2019; Tammy Doss, OES, Academic Coach, Aug. 1, 2019.
--Approved software, paid with federal funds: Okolona Elementary School, $14,476; Okolona Middle School, $6849.50; Educational Material Specialists (EZ Tracker, EZ Lesson Tracker, Evaluation), all schools, $7,200; Educational Material Specialists (EZ Assessment and Student Tracker), all schools, $8,785; Renaissance, Okolona Elementary, $2,425.
--Approved employee and student handbook.
--Approved the maintenance bid of Service Master for maintenance service.
--Adjourned