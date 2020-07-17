OKOLONA -- Okolona School Board trustees took care of the following items of business during their special called board meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
Board members present were Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Moore Barr, Kinard Moore, Rev. James D. King, Superintendent Chad Spence, Cassandra Trimble and Vanetta Sykes.
William Bailey was absent from the meeting.
The meeting was called to order by Board President Barbara Carouthers and commenced as an open meeting. The invocation was given by Rev. James D King. The board voted to adopt the agenda as presented.
All votes taken during the meeting were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Trustees:
--Approved personnel for hiring as presented as follows:
OES: Janisha Smith 4th Grade Science and Social Studies, Shemeka Isabell 2nd Grade Math, Ashleli Garmon Evans 5th Grade ELA, Angelina Cook Secretary.
OMS: Teresa Robinson 7th and 8th Grade ELA, TaCorria Dunlap 7th and 8th Grade Math, James Jone 7th and 8th Grade Social Studies.
OCTC: Jason Pickens Transportation Coordinator and Welding, Lillian Fair Secretary.
Central Services: Annie Simmons Payroll, Transportation and Maintenance Bookkeeper, SAMS, and MSIS, Kissney French Accounts Payable Clerk and Human Resources Clerk, Phil Anderson Technology Coordinator.
OHS: Colbry Lathan Teacher Assistant (Alternative School), Carl Lathan Teacher Assistant (In School Detention), Lesley Mabry Administrative Assistant.
Federal Programs: Ann Crocket Teacher Assistant (Replacing Shameka Isbell at OES), Whitney Johnson Teacher Assistant (OHS), Linda Cousins Academic Coach (Federal Programs Partial Day at OMS and Partial Day at OHS): Tammy Doss Academic Coach (OES).
Support Services: Shelby Hood Speech Pathologist.
Bus Drivers: Bennet Moore, A. L. Adair, Sammie Head, Colbry Lathan, Carl Lathan, Mary Blackmon, Wallace Harvey, Lazarus Sykes, Anna Payne.
Sub Drivers: Lesley Mabry and Tom Bowens.
--Approved paying Hancock Bank $58,000 for the 3 mill note due on July 1, 2020.
--Approved OMSSD Proposal of Insurance with BXSI in the amount of $93,793 as presented.
--Voted to go into closed session to determine if the items for consideration were executive session issues.
--Determined that two items listed on the agenda were executive session issue as allowed by law, voted to go into executive session, and directed the board president to notify the public attendees at the board meeting that board would be going into executive session for the purpose of reviewing personnel.
--Voted to uphold the superintendent’s decision regarding the action taken concerning personnel.
--Voted to return to regular session.
--Voted to adjourn at 7:15 p.m.