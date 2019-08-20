OKOLONA – The Okolona Municipal Separate School District Board of Trustees took care of numerous items of business – including approving the district’s annual budget, and signing off on personnel and coaching recommendations – during several July meetings, according to board records.
Trustees held a public budget hearing Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Okolona Elementary Parent Center.
William Bailey, Mrs. Sarah Jenkins, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers, Kinard Moore, Dr. Fred Gandy, and Superintendent Chad Spence were present.
The meeting was called to order by Board Vice President Sarah Jenkins and commenced as an open meeting. The invocation was given by Dr. Fred Gandy.
Trustees:
--Adopted the agenda as presented. (William Bailey /M/, Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved the FY20 budget proposal as presented. (William Bailey /M/, Dr. Fred Gandy /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Moore. Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved Board Books for $1,500 as presented. (Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /M/, Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none)
--Approved Kelly Services for subs as presented. ( William Bailey /M/, Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none)
--Approved stipends for New Teacher Orientation as presented. (Kinard Moore /M/, William Bailey /S/. Votes cast for motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved of personnel as presented. (William Bailey /M/, Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved price list, policy and procedures as presented. (Kinard Moore /M/, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /S/. Votes cast for motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Took no action on a First Read Policy KO Solicitation By Staff Members.
--Voted to go into closed session to determine if the item for consideration were executive session issues. (Dr. Fred Gandy /M/, Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy, Votes cast against the motion: none).
In Executive Session, trustees determined that one item listed on agenda 6 (personnel) was an executive session issue as allowed by law, voted to go into executive session, and directed the board president to notify the public attendees at the board meeting that the board would be going into executive session for the purposes of reviewing the personnel recommendations The board discussed the individuals’ recommendations listed and determined through consensus the individuals met the requirement .
The board voted to return to regular session, (Kinard Moore /M/, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy, Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Said the next regularly called school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 at 6 p.m in the Okolona Elementary Parent Center.
--Voted to adjourn at 6:28 p.m. (William Bailey /M/, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /S/, Votes cast for the motion: Bailey Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy, Votes cast against the motion: none)
-0-
The Okolona Municipal Separate School District Board of Trustees held a special called board meeting Tuesday July 23, at 6 p.m. at the Okolona Elementary Parent Center,
Present were William Bailey, Mrs. Sarah Jenkins, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers, Dr. Fred Gandy, and Superintendent Chad Spence.
The meeting was called to order by Board Vice President Sarah Jenkins and commenced as an open meeting. The invocation was given by Dr. Fred Gandy.
The board voted to adopt the agenda as presented. William Bailey /M/, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none)
Trustees:
--Voted to approve personnel and coaching recommendations as presented. (William Bailey /M/, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Voted to approve of software paid with federal funds as presented. (William Bailey /M/, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
The software and costs included: I-Ready: Okolona Elementary School $14,476.00; Okolona Middle School $6849.50; Educational Material Specialists (EZ Tracker, EZ Lesson Tracker, EZ Evaluation), all schools, $7,200; Educational Material Specialists (EZ Assessment and Student Tracker), all schools, $8,785; Renaissance, Okolona Elementary, $2,425.
--Approved the employee and student handbook as presented. (Dr. Fred Gandy /M/, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved the maintenance bids as presented. (Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /M/, Dr. Fred Gandy /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes against the motion : none).
--Voted to adjourn at 6:30 p.m. William Bailey
/M/, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /S/, Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy, Votes cast against the motion: none).
-0-
The Okolona Municipal Separate School District Board of trustees held a regular meeting Tuesday July 16, at 5 p.m. at Okolona Elementary Parent Center.
Present were William Bailey, Mrs. Sarah Jenkins, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers, Kinard Moore, Dr. Fred Gandy, and Superintendent Chad Spence.
The meeting was called to order by Vice President Sarah Jenkins and commenced as open meeting. The invocation was given by Dr. Fred Gandy. The board voted to adopt the agenda as presented. (Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /M/, Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
Trustees:
--Approved the school board minutes of the last meetings: (July 16, 2019, July 23, 2019, and July 31, 2019) as presented. (Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /M/, William Bailey /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved a revised school calendar as presented (Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /M/, William Bailey /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Took no action on a First Read of Employee and Student Handbook.
--Approved the Pickens Pest Control Contract for $4,800 retroactive to July, 2019 as presented. (Kinard Moore /M/, William Bailey /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Voted to resend Attorney DeMoreo Reddick contract for SY19/20 as presented. (William Bailey /M/, Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr.Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Resend Todd Wicker to paint the interior of the Superintendent’s house for $4, 309 as presented. (William Bailey /M/, Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved the Financial Docket as presented. ( William Bailey /M/, Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Moore, Dr. Gandy.Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Voted to go into closed session to determine if the item for consideration was an executive session issue. (Dr. Fred Gandy /M/, Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy, Votes cast against the motion: none).
The board determine that one item listed on the agenda 2.1 was an executive session issue as allowed by law, voted to go into executive session, and directed the board president to notify the public attendees at the board meeting that the board would be going into executive session for the purposes of reviewing the personnel recommendations. The board discussed the individuals recommendations listed and determined through consensus the individuals met the requirements.
--Voted to return to regular session, Kinard Moore /M/, William Bailey /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Bailey, Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy, Votes cast against the motion: none)
--Voted to adjourn at 6:28 p.m. (William Bailey /M/, Kinard Moore /S/, Votes cast for the motion: Bailey. Mrs. Jenkins, Mrs. Carouthers, Moore, Dr. Gandy, Votes cast against the motion: none).