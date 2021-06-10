OKOLONA -- The Okolona School Board held a regular meeting on April 15 at 6:30 p.m. and transacted the following business.
Those present were Barbara Carouthers, Dorothy Blanchard, Kinard Moore, Lorene Barr, William Bailey, Superintendent Chad Spence, Tonya Little, and Cassandra Trimble -- Zoom.
The meeting was called to order by the Board President at 6:47 p.m., and commenced as opening meeting. The invocation was given by William Bailey.
Trustees took the following actions at the meeting. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board:
--Approved minutes of the last meeting.
--Approved the contract to hire Reeves CPA, PLLC.
--Approved the 2021-2022 Budget Calendar.
--Approved the Beta Club to attend the National Convention in Florida.
--Approved to sell the former central office.
--Approved the School Board Calendar 2021-2022.
--Approved the Shredit Agreement.
--Approved the Accounts Payable job description.
--Approved the 21-22 teachers salary scale.
--Approved to pay MSBA Workman Comp $11,037.50.
--Approved to pay Sandy Devlin Consulting $1,711.88.
--Approved the OES, OMS, OHS and Central office certified staff recommendation forms.
--Accepted the Certified Staff recommendation Forms from the CTE.
--Accepted the Financial Report as given.
--Accepted the Superintendent Report. A Discipline Report was provided for the month of March. A report was also provided on the number of teacher vacancies. The High School Graduation will take place on May 21, 2021 at the high school football field at 6 p.m. Masks will be required for entry.
--Adjourned.