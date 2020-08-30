OKOLONA -- The Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board met at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, and approved accepting the donations from The Okolona Food Pantry/Hunger Coalition.
Board members present were Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Moore Barr, Rev. James D. King and Kinard Moore. William Bailey was absent.
Others present included Superintendent Chad Spence, Casandra Trimble via Zoom, and Tonya Little.
Trustees took the following actions. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Trustees:
-Called the meeting to order and commenced as an opening meeting. The invocation was given by Rev King. The board voted to adopt the agenda as presented.
--Approved the July 16, 2020 and July 30, 2020 board meeting minutes as presented.
--Approved accepting the donations from The Okolona Food Pantry/Hunger Coalition. Every third Saturday of each month, the group delivers free boxes of various meat, fruits, vegetables and nonperishable food items to low-income and needy members who reside in the pantry’s community service area, according to the group’s website.
--Agreed to pay Environmental Management Plus, Inc. $43,551. Environmental Management Plus Imc., is a professional environmental consulting, engineering and contracting firm headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. EMP provides quality environmental services to clients. Those services include asbestos abatement and demolition and
asbestos inspections/surveys, according to intet sources.
--Approved paying Edgenuity Software Program $23,595, to be paid with federal funds.
Edgenuity is a standard-based online learning resource for school districts, which teaches kindergarten through 12th-grade in core, elective, credit recovery, technical, and career subjects, through both remedial and accelerated work.
Edgenuity® is a leading provider of K–12 online learning solutions, partnering with schools and districts throughout the country to provide the tools and support they need, according to internet sources.
--Took no action on approval of the school budget nor the revised budget.
--Approved a shortfall.
--Approved ad valorem with shortfall.
--Approved the budget certification form.
--Approved GBRIA Family Medical Leave Act policy.
--Approved IAAA Distance Online Learning policy.
--Approved IAAB Staff Conduct on Virtual Meeting policy.
--Approved IJBD Responsible Use of District Issued Technology policy.
--Approved JRAB Compliance with FERPA policy.
--Approved GABBA Social Media Website policy.
--Approved JGAA Return to School policy.
--Tabled a Five Year Strategic Plan 2020-2015.
--Approved the Superintendent’s report.
--Approved the current budget, reconciled bank statement, statements of revenues & expenditures and cash flow statement by month.
--Adjourned at 6:45 p.m.